Corbin Carroll's 2025 NL MVP potential over Shohei Ohtani gets ex-Diamondbacks star's backing

Shohei Ohtani is not having a stellar year as he had in 2024, allowing other National League player to shoot their name across to challenge the reigning NL MVP for the hardware. Among those coming out on top is Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll.

Carroll's numbers are jaw-dropping as he leads the majors with 70 total bases. His slash line (.327 average, 22 RBIs, seven home runs and a 1.097 OPS) cements him as one of the most well-rounded threats in the National League. If extrapolated, he will wind up with 122 extra-base hits and 61 home runs.

According to MLB analyst and former Diamondbacks star Chris Young, this should be enough to propel him for the NL MVP at the end of the season.

"I can't say he's not a frontrunner," Young said on MLB Network. "He's the number one guy coming into the season. You just assume Shohei Ohtani would be the hands-down favorite going into the season. But when you're watching all the young players in the game, I think about Acuña a couple of years ago — the only way a player can beat out Shohei Ohtani is by doing every single thing possible.

"You're not going to out slug him alone. You have to show every other ability — steal bases, hit for average, play great defense. That's the only way you can say someone is better than Shohei Ohtani. And Corbin Carroll right now, the way he's playing — swinging the bat, hitting two home runs just the other day."

Chris Young shares an optimistic projection for Corbin Carroll that could put him over Shohei Ohtani for the 2025 NL MVP

During the same conversation, Chris Young also shared optimistic projections for Corbin Carroll if he were to snatch the hardware from Ohtani by the time the regular season wraps up.

"If he continues at this pace, he could be another guy in that conversation. We've already seen him go 25-50," Young added. "We could see him go 30-40 or even 30-50.

"If Corbin Carroll does that — while playing Gold Glove-caliber outfield — that’s the only way you can beat Shohei Ohtani."

Ohtani is having a mediocre season by his lofty standards. He is hitting .261 along with six home runs, five stolen bases, eight RBIs and 23 runs scored. The LA Dodgers superstar's stats currently pale in comparison to Corbin Carroll's, but he could soon get out and hit every ball out of the ballpark.

While he does that, Carroll will need to make sure he's keeping up and adding to his fine stat line consistently.

