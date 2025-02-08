Corbin Carroll shares thoughts on facing Los Angeles Dodgers' elite roster

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is excited about the upcoming season and the battles against the star-studded LA Dodgers, who have dominated the NL West division. However, over the last few years, the San Diego Padres and the Diamondbacks have made strides to keep the NL West competitive despite having less payroll and marquee names.

During an appearance on MLB Network Radio on Friday, Carroll shared his feelings about facing the Dodgers, who have improved their roster by adding the likes of Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott this offseason. Carroll was of the opinion this helps his team be motivated.

"They had an incredible team over there last year, and it seems like they will again this year as well," Carroll said. "And I feel like just having a team like that, especially in your division, only adds fuel to the fire of needing to bring it each and every day. So, just trying to play to a high standard and see how things stack up."

The outfielder praised the Diamondbacks team who have been able to retain their core for 2-3 years. They were also able to add one of the best pitchers in the big leagues, Corbin Burnes.

"I thought we did a good job playing as a team last year—picking our pitchers up when they might have needed some help, and the other way around plenty of times as well," Carroll said.

"So, I think it will benefit us to have a lot of that same group back. And I think as long as we're playing good defense and helping our pitchers out, while playing with freedom on the offensive side of the ball, we're going to be in a pretty good spot."

Corbin Carroll's team bolstered their roster like Dodgers

While the Dodgers made high-stakes moves, the Dbacks have gone under the radar and made some key moves to address their weaknesses.

The biggest signing by Corbin Carroll's team this offseason was Corbin Burnes on a six-year, $210 million deal (opt-out after 2026). After losing first baseman Christian Walker to the Astros in free agency, they traded for Josh Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians to address the position and the production.

“I think we’re pretty deep, I like that. I think we have a lot of flexibility,” GM Mike Hazen said after the trade (via Arizona Sports). “I think getting this move done … getting this position settled down and identified for us is going to help us sharpen our focus on the next moves we need to make to make the team better.”

The Dbacks also signed right-handed pitcher Seth Martinez off the waivers and traded for infielder Grae Kessinger from the Astros.

While they may have fewer stars compared to the Dodgers on paper, with Merrill Kelly, Corbin Burnes and Zac Gallen, the Dbacks arguably boast one of the best rotations in the NL.

