With 22 RBIs in the 2023 postseason, Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia has officially set the record for playoff knocks. He has also been coming through with home runs at unbelievably clutch times for his team this October.

In Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, things were no different. After Rangers shortstop Corey Seager tied the game for the Rangers in the bottom of the ninth, Garcia took D-Backs reliever Luis Castro deep in the eleventh to win the contest. For Garcia, it was his eighth home run of the playoffs, more than any other player.

Ahead of Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night in Arlington, the official MLB X account posted a video. In it, several of his Rangers teammates are praising Garcia's red-hot hitting as a top reason why the team is now just four more wins away from a World Series.

""No moment is too big for him." Adolis García has been red hot for the @Rangers this Postseason, serving as a "spark plug" in clutch moments." - MLB

Figures in the clip included Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. However, it was Seager's comments which drew some of the most apt terms to describe Garcia's unbelievable dominance for his team. According to Seager, "no moment is too big" for Adolis Garcia.

A longtime member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seager's ten year, $325 million contract with the Rangers at the beginning of this season set a franchise record. The 29-year old former Rookie of the Year hit an AL-best 42 doubles and recorded a batting average of .327, a figure that he also owns in the 2023 postseason.

As for Garcia, things might be changing soon. The 30-year old Cuban defector is only making $748,000 this season. If he continues to swing the bat like he has been doing, he could be in line for a possible juicy extension, in addition to a potential World Series ring.

Adolis Garcia is the Bryce Harper of 2023

Last season, Philadelphia Phillies fans could only watch in awe as Bryce Harper put his team on his shoulders, and carried them to the Fall Classic. This year, it has been Garcia that has propelled his team along. While the series is far from over, we now have a pretty clear notion of a possible series MVP in the case of a Rangers victory.