With Spring Training just around the corner, Corey Seager and his wife Madisyn are winding up their offseason activities and looking forward to catch up with their friends on the Texas Rangers.

In 2024, Seager finished his season earlier than most, as he underwent sports hernia surgery for the second time in the year. He took an early off, jetting off with his wife to a tropical getaway. Now, with his recovery over, he can't wait to start performing for the Rangers again.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Madisyn Seager and Ally Knizner caught up over coffee. Ally is the wife of Andrew Knizner, who played with Corey Seager on the Rangers during the 2024 season. However, for the 2025 season, the catcher will be playing for the Washington Nationals after signing a minor league contract on Jan. 17.

Posting a snapshot of their iced lattes on a chic marble table, Madisyn shared the meeting on her story with the caption:

"coffee catch up dates >> @allyknizner"

The get-together took place at what appears to be a cozy cafe.

Madisyn's Instagram story

Corey Seager and Madisyn rewind their marriage as they celebrate fourth anniversary

Corey Seager's love for Madisyn dates back to their time attending the same high school in North Carolina. However, like every relationship, even theirs hit a roadblock before they got back together.

It was after Seager had got drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers as their 18th overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft. The long distance relationship started to become difficult for the couple, and they parted ways.

“We tried long distance, but being so young, we just weren’t ready for that,” Madisyn said via People.

Despite the on-and-off relationship, Seager and Madisyn stayed in touch as friends. After a year, they started to meet frequently when Seager was playing in the minors and soon they realized that they were made for each other.

With the blessings from Madisyn's parents, Corey Seager went down on one knee to propose to Madisyn during an NFL game of Tom Brady's New England Patriots in Dec. 2019.

The next December, they got married at Saddle Wood Farms in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, near Nashville. On Dec. 5, Madisyn posted a video from the glimpses of their wedding ceremony with a heartwarming caption:

"just two kids who fell in love and had no idea what would be ahead of them ✨ happy 4 year anniversary my love, this life we’ve built together has been everything we’ve dreamt it could be and more 🤍"

The Seager couple also houses two pets at their home.

