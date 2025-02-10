Corey Seager's wife Madisyn gives sneak peek of her Super Bowl celebration with Rangers slugger

Many were hooked to watch the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, and so were Corey Seager and his wife Madisyn. Just like many families in America, treating the Super Bowl as a festival. Madisyn prepared well for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

She shared a glimpse of their game-day festivities on social media. In one of her stories, Madisyn showed a Traeger grill loaded with perfectly seasoned, smoky chicken and foil-wrapped sides and captioned the post:

"Super Bowl party means Core on the @traegergrills!!!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Madisyn also made sure to incorporate festive decor for the big game. Another story post revealed a beautiful floral arrangement of red tulips along with brown football decorations to match the Super Bowl theme. She captioned the image:

Trending

"cutesy lil details 💕"

Madisyn's Instagram story

Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shares more Super Bowl party treats, featuring homemade Chex mix and Rotel dip

The Super Bowl preparations weren't just limited to barbecue; Madisyn also prepared another food item, the recipe of which she remembers from her mother.

Madisyn shared a batch of her mom’s homemade Chex mix, packed with a delicious combination of pretzels, cereal squares and crackers. Corey Seager's wife captioned the post:

"Made my mom’s homemade Chex mix and forgot how addicting it is 😌."

In another post, she showcased her DF (dairy-free) Rotel dip. The creamy dip, cooked in a crockpot, featured browned ground beef, dairy-free queso, salsa and hatch chiles. She captioned the post:

"Also, this DF Rotel dip I whipped up was a hit!! So easy to make."

Madisyn's Instagram story

It seems like the Seager household had a blast enjoying this year's Super Bowl, which ended with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

With Spring Training approaching in two weeks, Corey Seager and Madisyn await another good year of baseball. Seager, the two time World Series champion, will hope to add his third ring with the Texas Rangers in 2025. He's coming off a sports hernia surgery, so he could be limited in participation during Spring Training games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.