Corey Seager's wife Madisyn reveals pregnancy with heartfelt beachside announcement

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager appears to have plenty to look forward to on the family front as well, as his wife, Madisyn, is expecting the couple's first child together.

Madisyn Seager posted a series of beachside snaps announcing her pregnancy on Thursday.

"our favorite chapter yet ✨ baby seags coming soon!!" Madisyn captioned her Instagram post.

Corey and Madisyn grew up in their hometown of Kannapolis, North Carolina. Both attended the Northwest Cabarrus High School and began dating as teenagers. They were first reportedly introduced to each other by Madisyn's older sister, Taylor, who was in Seager's class.

The couple maintained a long-distance relationship for a few years after graduating, as Corey was drafted by the LA Dodgers straight out of high school, while Madisyn went on to study at East Carolina University.

The pair announced their engagement in December 2019, going on to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony that took place in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, a year later.

With Seager being one of the Rangers' most influential players, the couple currently reside in Dallas, along with their two dogs, Hazel and Harlow.

Numerous baseball wives wish Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn the best for parenthood

Reacting to Corey and Madisyn Seager's big announcement, Will Smith's wife, Cara, Max Muncy's wife, Kellie, Walker Buehler's wife, McKenzie, Justin Turner's wife, Kourtney, and Trea Turner's wife, Kristen, left comments wishing the couple well.

"GORG!!!! So excited for you all 😍❤️😍❤️" Cara Smith commented

"Omg congrats 🤍" Kellie Muncy commented

"Yay!! I can’t wait to love on sweet baby Seager!! 😘" McKenzie Buehler commented

Screenshots of comments on Madisyn Seager's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@madyseager)

"In her mama era!! ✨" Kourtney Turner commented

"Oh my goshhh I’m so excited for you!!! ❤️" Kristen Turner commented

Screenshots of comments on Madisyn Seager's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@madyseager)

With Seager having shared the dressing room with Will Smith, Max Muncy, Walker Buehler, Justin Turner and Trea Turner during his time with the Dodgers, the group is naturally fond of each other.

