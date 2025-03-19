Corey Seager's wife Madisyn drops 3-word caption for romantic beach date with Rangers star

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager’s wife Madisyn took to social media to drop a loving three-word message on Tuesday following a lovely beach walk with her beau.

The couple took advantage of an off day in the Rangers’ spring training schedule to hit the beach and unwind. The romantic getaway in Coronado, California, featured Mady and Corey enjoying some iced drinks.

Mady added the caption:

“Coffee beach walks.”

Corey Seager’s wife Mady sends 3-word loving message after beach walk with her beau - Source: IG

Mady then posted a selfie of the two holding their iced beverages and dropped a three-word message for her husband:

“Love you forever.”

The post featured the couple smiling for the camera while holding their coffee drinks. The getaway looks to be a welcome pause in Corey Seager’s spring training routine as Opening Day is right around the corner.

Rangers star Corey Seager sends wife Madisyn warm birthday message

Rangers star Corey Seager took to IG to share a warm, heartfelt birthday message for his beloved wife Madisyn. Seager commemorated the special occasion with this unique and touching post.

Here’s a look:

In the post’s caption, Seager wrote:

“29! 29!! Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world”

The Rangers Nation official IG page also congratulated Madisyn on her special day by commenting on the star shortstop’s social media post:

“Happy 29th to my favorite person’s favorite person in the world.”

In the IG post, the couple can be seen smiling, while posing for the photo in front of a beautiful backdrop. The March 9 post was met with plenty of love and kind messages from fans, followers, and well-wishers. Thus far, the post has generated hundreds of like and dozens on comments.

The happy couple seems stronger than ever after tying the knot in 2020. Roughly four years into their marriage, the couple has had to withstand significant changes in their lives following the couple’s move from Los Angeles to Texas in 2022.

Seager’s 10-year, $325 million deal ensures the couple likely sets roots in the Lone Star state for the foreseeable future.

