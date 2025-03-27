Corey Seager's wife Madisyn rocks chic brown dress & high bun on date night with Rangers slugger ahead of Opening Day

Texas Rangers star Corey Seager is gearing up for his 11th MLB season. Before stepping up to the plate, he enjoyed a special moment with his wife, Madisyn Seager.

Seager and Madisyn had an eventful offseason, filled with vacationing in Europe, including Tuscany and Rome. They followed up with a key update about becoming parents soon.

On Wednesday, one day before the Rangers' Opening Day game against the Boston Red Sox in Globe Life Field, Madisyn went on a cozy date night with the shortstop.

Madisyn was dressed in an elegant dark brown mini dress and strappy heels. She posed with her husband, who was in a white T-shirt and dark pants. The couple’s Australian Shepherd also made an appearance in the mirror selfie.

“Love our din dates the night before opening day 🤍 this time with our lil bb 🥹,” Madisyn captioned the post.

Madisyn's Instagram story

The Rangers' shortstop is coming off an impressive year, which ended prematurely end due to sports hernia surgery. He underwent the surgery in September. He finished the 2024 season, hitting .278, 30 home runs and 74 RBIs.

It comes just one year after Corey Seager had led the Rangers to the World Series title in 2023. He was crowned the World Series MVP for the second time in his career. That year, he batted .327/.390/.623 with 33 home runs and a career-high 96 RBIs.

Corey Seager and Madisyn reveal that they are expecting soon

Corey Seager and Madisyn dropped a major news just days ahead of Opening Day.

The couple, who have known each other since high school, announced that they are expecting to add another member to their family soon. They shared photos from their beachfront photoshoot and wrote in caption:

"our favorite chapter yet ✨ baby seags coming soon!!"

After several years of dating, Corey Seager proposed to Madisyn in December 2019. The couple tied the knot in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Dec. 5, 2020. The wedding ceremony was attended by close family and friends amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

