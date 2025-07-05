Corey Seager’s wife Madisyn shares adorable message for husband celebrating their sweet time

On Friday, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers suffered a defeat at the hands of the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. While Seager had an underwhelming performance during this outing, he received an adorable message from his wife.

Ad

Madisyn Seager shared a selfie of herself with her husband on Instagram. While Madisyn was dressed in a blue and white striped tank top, Corey wore a black t-shirt. Along with this image, she also wrote "LOML," which translates to "Love of My Life."

You can check Madisyn's Instagram story for her husband, Corey Seager, below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

An image of Madisyn Seager's story [Image via Instagram - @madyseager]

Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn, met when they were in high school. While they began dating during that time, they went their separate ways. However, Corey and Madisyn found their way to each other again and eventually tied the knot on December 5, 2020.

Ad

Trending

On March 23, 2025, Madisyn and Corey announced via Instagram that they were expecting their first child. In the caption of her post, Madisyn wrote,

"our favorite chapter yet. baby seags coming soon!!"

Corey Seager's wife revealed the moment she told him that they were expecting their first child

In May, Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, announced via Instagram that the couple would be welcoming a baby boy. After this announcement, she appeared on episode 142 of Kourtney Turner's YouTube channel and revealed how she broke her pregnancy news to Corey.

Ad

Madisyn said:

"Honestly, it was not like in a crazy way at all," Madisyn said (From 8:24). "I found out. I took a pregnancy test at, like, three weeks because I just had an off feeling. It was after our Hawaii trip, literally ... was pregnant in Hawaii. But we got home and I went to a workout and I felt so tired."

Ad

She further added:

"Then, we do the dermatologist appointment, we come home, and he goes to the field to hit. So I was like, 'Oh, let me try and think of something cute to do.' Couldn't really think of anything, so I literally was just in bed reading my Kindle when he got home, and I had the pregnancy test next to me. He came over and gave me a hug," Corey Seager's wife added.

Ad

In the same episode as above, Madisyn also revealed she was very excited to see Corey become a dad. Furthermore, she said she was equally excited to be a mother.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More