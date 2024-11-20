Corey Seager's wife Madisyn tees up perfect advice for Rangers shortstop before husband's star-studded charity golf tournament

Corey Seager enjoyed another solid season for the Texas Rangers in 2024. Batting second behind leadoff hitter Marcus Semien, Seager managed a 30-home run season despite missing the closing weeks after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia in September.

The Rangers were unable to make the postseason this time around, sending Seager and Co. to the offseason earlier than they would have hoped. With the extended break, Seager focused his attention on another sport, golf. On Monday, Seager took part in the eighth edition of Justin Turner Golf Classic fundraiser, a charity golf tournament organized by the Seattle Mariners infielder.

On Tuesday, Corey's wife, Madisyn Seager, took to Instagram to post a snap of the pair on the golf course.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"stay cool ⛳"

Screenshot of Madisyn Seager's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@madyseager IG Stories)

Seager was reportedly introduced to his future wife by her older sister when they were all students at the Northwest Cabarrus High School in Kannapolis, North Carolina. With Seager playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Madisyn studying in a different part of the country, the pair maintained a long-distance relationship for a while. Eventually, they got engaged in December 2019 and went on to tie the knot the following year.

Numerous big leaguers join Seager at Justin Turner's golf tournament

Monday's charity golf tournament hosted by the Justin Turner Foundation. The event has enjoyed huge success in the past and is 2024 is projected to be no different, with major leaguers including Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor, Nomar Garciaparra and Jerry Hairston Jr. set to participate alongside Seager.

For now, Seager can have a few more months of fun and relaxation away from the diamond before prepping for the upcoming season. The Rangers star looks to get back to full fitness in time for spring training, which typically begins in February.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback