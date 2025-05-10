Corey Seager’s wife Madisyn turns heads during unforgettable night at ACM awards

Texas Rangers slugger Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, has stepped into her country roots over the years. She is not afraid to embrace the Texas culture, making a scene in her cowgirl boots.

Back in April, she visited the world-famous Lucchese Boot Company, taking home a pair. They are a staple in the Texas region and opened up a new location at Choctaw Stadium this year.

Now, the slugger's wife is taking her Texas culture one step further by going to the 60th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. She showed off the behind-the-scenes of a fun-filled Friday night.

"Red carpet with the girls" said Madisyn.

Madisyn Seager's Instagram Story

Madisyn took in the night with her girlfriends, including Rangers slugger Josh Smith's wife, Claire. The two posed for a photo together, rubbing their baby bumps in a fun picture.

"The bumps!" she added.

Madisyn Seager's Instagram Story

Corey Seager and his wife announced back in March that she was expecting a baby boy. This will be the couple's first child, and they cannot wait to welcome their son into the world.

"I can't help it" she added.

Madisyn Seager's Instagram Story

All in all, it was a fun girls' night. Madisyn could not contain herself during some of the performances, but can you blame her? The hottest country music stars were all at The Star in Frisco on Friday.

Corey Seager is back in the lineup Saturday after missing the last two games

Texas Rangers - Coirey Seager (Photo via IMAGN)

Earlier this season, Corey Seager was placed on the IL. The five-time All-Star has been dealing with a hamstring injury that refuses to go away. He initially injured himself back in April during the series opener against the A's.

Expand Tweet

The Rangers slugger returned to the lineup after a few weeks, but his hamstring has recently acted up again. He has been out of the lineup for the last two games, but is back in the lineup Saturday against the Boston Red Sox.

Expand Tweet

It seems as if the club is being extra cautious with their shortstop. The past two days, the front office could have wanted him to take it easy, as we are only at the start of the MLB season.

This will be something that fans will want to pay close attention to. Seager has had a history of missing time while dealing with injuries, and losing him would be devastating.

