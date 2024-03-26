"Could get Clayton Kershaw to be a competent actor" - 'Breaking Bad' star Bryan Cranston on which Dodgers player is best suited to Hollywood

The LA Dodgers have been the team of the offseason. While many are pondering the gambling scandal surrounding Shohei Ohtani's former translator, others, such as Bryan Cranston from "Breaking Bad," are focused on smaller matters.

Cranston recently appeared in an MLB hype video for Wednesday's domestic opening day, and in furtherance of that the league released another clip with the actor, captioned:

"Questions only Bryan Cranston could answer 😂."

When asked which Dodgers player would make the best actor, Cranston replied:

"I think with a little training, I could get Clayton Kershaw to be a competent actor. He's got a sweet nature, and the key to being a good actor is tapping into vulnerability. And I feel it's there with him. I think I can. I think he'd be actually really good."

While Clayton Kershaw is expected to play a small part in the ongoing show that is the Dodgers' 2024 season, there are others taking center stage already.

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani speaks out on Ippei Mizuhara's gambling and theft accusations

The big story surrounding the LA Dodgers at present is the allegations of gambling and theft involving Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara.

After Ohtani's name turned up in a federal investigation into a Californian bookmaking operation, a lot of tough questions were asked of the interpreter, and not a lot of clear answers have been given.

Mizuhara at first claimed Ohtani paid off his debts, and then recanted that the next day to ESPN. He has always maintained that he never bet on baseball and that Ohtani knew nothing of his gambling.

The Dodgers superstar addressed the situation when speaking to reporters on Monday:

"I never bet on baseball or any other sports and I never have asked somebody to do that on my behalf and I have never went through a bookmaker to bet on sports.

"Obviously I never agreed to pay off this debt or make payments to the bookmakers. ... All of this has been a complete lie... Until a couple of days ago I didn't know this was happening... Ippei has stolen money from my account and told lies."

Ohtani concluded by saying:

"I'm very saddened and shocked that someone who I trusted has done this."

While fans are likely hoping this will be the end of it, the MLB's investigation into the matter is ongoing.

