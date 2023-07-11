Could MLB All-Star Game be disrupted by homeless protest? Seattle activist group threatens to 'f*ck up' festivities

The MLB All-Star Game is being held in Seattle this evening, but it could be disrupted. An activist group in the area is not pleased with how the city has treated its homeless, especially in regards to the game tonight.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A flyer posted in the area reads:

"F–k baseball. F–k this mayor. F–k this city. Let’s f–k their day up. They’ve been pushing us around for months hoping to clear us out sight for the MLB All-Star Game on July 11 – Let’s make sure their work was for nothing!"

According to this, the city has not been terribly kind about the homeless and has been removing them from the area so as to make for a better experience at the MLB All-Star Game.

After midnight on Tuesday, homeless are expected to flock to the area to "get one back on the city."

MLB All-Star Game could be protested

While the MLB All-Star Game has nothing to do with homelessness or government policies, it is likely to be the target of a protest tonight.

In a big city like Seattle, homelessness is a problem and though the city has tried to clean up for the big game, the unhoused still don't have anywhere to go.

Could the MLB All-Star Game be protested?

As a result of their frustrations with the city prioritizing the game over them, it is expected that many homeless people will turn out to protest the game. It remains to be seen how many or how effective their protest will be.

Poll : 0 votes