Team USA 12U took center stage at the U-12 Baseball World Cup on Saturday. The defending champions, everyone expected the team to do well. However, they may have done a little too well.

Founded in 2011, the U-12 Baseball World Cup is the only tournament of its kind that features national teams made up entirely of 11 and 12 year old players. The tournament is held every two years and is hosted in the city of Tainan, Taiwan.

Last year, Team USA 12U bested Team Venezuela in the finals, routing the opposition by a 10-2 margin. As the Americans took to the field on Saturday against New Zealand, they showed no signs of letting up.

"Started our run off with a bang. #ForGlory" - USA Baseball 12U

After Friday's game was postponed due to weather, Team USA 12U cleaned up against New Zealand. The Americans scored three in the first, 11 in the second, and ended up winning by a margin of 43-1. On Twitter, fans seem to think the performance was a bit overkill.

Unlike the Little League World Series, which features local club alongside national programs, the 12U tournament is made up exclusively of players representing their countries. Unfortunately for New Zealand, their baseball program apparently still has some ways to go.

To date, only six New-Zealand born players have signed a deal an MLB team. They include Atlanta Braves 2019 draft pick Ben Thompson, and Nikau Puaka-Grego, who inked a $250,000 signing bonus with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022.

Team USA is heavily favored in the tournament. Pitchers Bowen Landry and Jett Schoolcraft led the way on the mound for their team. Schoolcraft was on the mound when New Zealand scored their only run, albeit an unearned one.

On July 29, the Americans will suit up for the second game of the tournament, set to be played against Panama. The team will play the Dominican Republic and Korea before the elimination round begins on August 3.

Does Team USA 12U feature any future MLB talent?

We get it, the 12U tournament isn't exactly a New York Yankees game. However, with the dominance displayed at such a young age, many of the youngsters responsible for the routing may have promising careers in the big leagues in the future.

For now, the young host of players should focus on putting forth more performances like this, regardless of what Twitter might say about it.