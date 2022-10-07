"Couldn't be more proud of you" - Chelsea Freeman beams with pride after her husband and All-Star Freddie Freeman receives the Roy Campanella Award

Freddie Freeman’s first year in Los Angeles has been one for the ages. His impact has been so massive that he has been awarded the 2022 Roy Campanella Award. It is an award that was voted on by his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates and coaches. It is the most noteworthy internal honor that a Dodgers player can receive.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers Congratulations Freddie on being named the 17th annual Roy Campanella Award Winner! Congratulations Freddie on being named the 17th annual Roy Campanella Award Winner! https://t.co/AZxOPeMucJ

"Congratulations Freddie on being named the 17th annual Roy Campanella Award Winner!" - Los Angeles Dodgers, Instagram

The prize recognizes the player who best exemplifies the spirit and leadership of Campanella, the Hall of Fame catcher.

While fellow players, coaches, and pundits were quick to congratulate Freddie on this remarkable achievement, one rather special fan was beaming with pride and joy! Chelsea Freeman, Freddie’s biggest fan and, also, wife!

"Our First Blue Diamond Gala #dodgers" - Chelsea and Freddie Freeman, Instagram

Chelsea and Freddie met in 2011 when she was in college and started dating shortly afterward. The duo got married on November 25, 2014, in St. Regis Bal Harbor, Florida. The couple have three sons together. Chelsea famously appeared in season 8, episode 15 of "Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta."

Chelsea and their children are regular attendees at Dodgers games. She raptously cheered her husband on when he won the 2020 National MVP with the Atlanta Braves. She’s truly been with him, by his side, on this magical ride.

"Our MVP!!!!! Swipe to see our reaction" - Chelsea Freeman, Instagram

Freddie Freeman in the MLB

Freddie Freeman made his MLB debut in 2010 and is a six-time MLB All-Star. Freeman won the National League MVP title in 2020, three Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove Award. He played with the Atlanta Braves for 12 seasons, where he won the 2021 World Series over the Houston Astros before signing a $162 million contract with the Dodgers.

"Not many words needed. We did it! World Series Champs!" - Freddie Freeman, Instagram

Freeman made his Dodgers debut on April 8, 2022. In 159 games in 2022, Freeman led the MLB with 199 hits and 47 doubles. His batting average was .325 with 21 home runs and 100 RBI. Therefore, his Roy Campanella Award doesn’t come across as a surprise.

Freeman is only the third Dodger, along with Rafael Furcal (2006) and Jamey Carroll (2010), to win the award in their first year with the Dodgers since its inception in 2006.

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers waves to fans after a 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies in the final game of the regular season at Dodger Stadium on October 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

A favorite among Dodgers fans and colleagues, Freddie has a lot to achieve with this historic team, and it looks like he’s headed in the right direction.

