Craig Breslow slated for Boston reunion as Red Sox amp up search for Chaim Bloom's successor

Craig Breslow, former Boston Red Sox reliever, is rumored for a reunion with his former clubhouse in a top gig position within their baseball operations. Chaim Bloom who served as Chief Baseball Officer for the Boston Red Sox was dismissed by the franchise on September 14, 2023, and ever since the Red Sox have been searching for the right candidate to come through.

As per Patrick Mooney of the Athletic, Breslow and the Red Sox are in advance discussions for a potential top executive role within their baseball operations. Similarly, The Boston Globe sees him as a potential candidate to replace Bloom and has already been interviewed for the position.

Breslow is currently serving as the Assistant General Manager/Vice President and Director of Pitching for the Chicago Cubs. After Breslow hung up his shoes, he was personally recruited by former Red Sox GM Theo Epstein for a front-office role with the Cubs.

In his capacity at Cubs, he oversees day-to-day operations and evaluation of free agents. Moreover, as a director, he also helped rebuild the pitching infrastructure for the franchise.

Other noteworthy candidates who have been previously linked for a potential position with the Red Sox organization include former Astros GM James Click, Phillies GM Sam Fuld, and Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes.

After a frustrating recruitment process, the Red Sox can breathe a sigh of relief as talks with Breslow have reached the penultimate stage.

Craig Breslow's MLB career

The left-handed reliever finished his graduation at Yale University(B.A.) in 2002 and was the captain of the Yale Bulldogs team in the Ivy League. Craig Breslow was drafted in the 26th round of the 2002 MLB draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. For the love of the game, he even deferred admission to NYU School of Medicine.

Breslow made his debut for the San Diego Padres on July 23, 2005. He signed a minor league contract with the Boston Red Sox in 2006 and stayed in their program till 2007. He returned to the organization in 2012 after being traded by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2013 against the Tampa Bay Rays. During the 2013 postseason, he registered an impressive 2.45 ERA.

Craig Breslow had 147 strikeouts with an ERA of 3.80 and 2 saves in 202 appearances for the Red Sox.