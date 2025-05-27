Craig Counsell issues warning on Cubs' explosive offense

After a slow start to the season, the Chicago Cubs are one of the hottest teams in the majors at the moment. The 2016 World Series winners currently sit top of the NL Central with a 33-21 record and have won eight of their last 10 games.

A lot of the credit for the Cubs' success so far goes to their dynamic offense, with stars such as Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Seiya Suzuki looking quite impressive.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Cubs skipper Craig Counsell issued a warning to opponents about his team's offense, which appears to be firing on all cylinders at the moment.

"We're a dangerous offense right now. What you always want is length, which is a lot of players that are capable of changing the game and doing something to help on a daily basis. I think that's what we have." Craig Counsell said,

"You can survive little two-week slumps and not really have them change anything, that's gone on so far. We've got a lot of guys producing at a really good level, it's tough to get through parts of our lineup for sure, and we're making it tough in a lot of innings for teams. You're going to get results eventually, with that." Counsell added.

The Cubs currently lead MLB in team batting average, runs, and hits, and are third in home runs.

Craig Counsell drops major update on injured Cubs ace

Ever since he joined the Chicago Cubs in January of 2024, lefty Shota Imanaga has arguably been the ace of the team's pitching staff and one of the finest pitchers in all of the big leagues.

Imanaga enjoyed a tremendous rookie season, finishing with a 15-3 record, along with a 2.91 ERA and 174 total strikeouts. As a result, he was one of the players in the conversation for the NL Rookie of the Year award.

This season, Imanaga had his progress halted as he picked up a hamstring injury in early May. On Saturday, skipper Craig Counsell offered a key update on the ace's rehab progress so far.

"[Progress is] Good. He had a heavy day of throwing. We're targetting bullpens next week, so next Tuesday (May 27) would be the first bullpen, assuming this weekend goes well." Counsell said.

With Chicago's offense enjoying great success at the moment, fans will be hoping Shota Imanaga can make a strong return and offer the team's pitching department a major boost in the process.

