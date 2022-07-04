"Craig Kimbrel blew his 3rd save of the season after Clayton Kershaw threw 7 shut out innings. Delightful" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans lament after San Diego Padres pull off rally in 9th inning against closer Craig Kimbrel

The Los Angeles Dodgers surrendered the perfect chance for a sweep in today's game against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers have won the past three games of their four-game series, but they fell just short this time.
Going into the game, the Dodgers have won 13 out of their last 14 games against the Friars. They had the game under control after a scintillating performance from Clayton Kershaw. The legendary pitcher worked seven innings of no-run ball while striking out eight.
This, however, wasn't enough as Craig Kimbrel blew a save attempt for a third blown save and fourth overall loss on his record.
The Los Angeles Dodgers ultimately lost 4-2 after being in control for most of the game. Trea Turner drove in the returning Mookie Betts early in the first inning.
Both teams wouldn't score until the top of the eighth, when Craig Kimbrel was on the mound for the Dodgers.
Luke Voit opened the ninth-inning comeback with his RBI double. Eric Hosmer then added to the lead when he drove in C.J. Abrams.
Finally, Ha-Seong Kim blasted a 390-foot homer to left-center field that also drove Hosmer home.
Freddie Freeman hit a sac fly in the bottom of the ninth, but the writing was on the wall for the Dodgers. The Padres managed to avoid the sweep and improve their iffy record during their last 10 games. After all, they've won just three of their last 10 games.
Los Angeles Dodgers fans left dumbfounded after Craig Kimbrel blew save against the San Diego Padres
Craig Kimbrel has been a polarizing figure for the Los Angeles Dodgers all season. The closer was signed to replace Kenley Jansen, who took his talents to Atlanta.
Kimbrel is once again in the crosshairs of Dodgers fans after another big-game blown save. It was a double-whammy for the pitcher. Not only did he blow a save, but he was also hit by a liner.
Kimbrel took a shot in the back after Jake Cronenworth's line drive hit him.
The pitcher shook it off, but he was eventually replaced by Yency Almonte after giving up base hits to Luke Voit and Eric Hosmer.
Kimbrel's win-loss card is now at 1-4. The loss is not a cause for concern for the Dodgers as they still sit at the top of their division. The Padres have indeed inched closer as they are just 3.5 games behind the Dodgers.
Their biggest cause for concern, however, is Kimbrel's performance. He has a 4.78 ERA through 28 games. The closer has also surrendered 14 homers and 28 base hits, and the season's not even in its halfway stage.
If Kimbrel doesn't step up and costs the Los Angeles Dodgers more games, he'll surely be replaced before playoff time.