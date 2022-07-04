"Craig Kimbrel blew his 3rd save of the season after Clayton Kershaw threw 7 shut out innings. Delightful" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans lament after San Diego Padres pull off rally in 9th inning against closer Craig Kimbrel

The Los Angeles Dodgers surrendered the perfect chance for a sweep in today's game against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers have won the past three games of their four-game series, but they fell just short this time.

Going into the game, the Dodgers have won 13 out of their last 14 games against the Friars. They had the game under control after a scintillating performance from Clayton Kershaw. The legendary pitcher worked seven innings of no-run ball while striking out eight.

This, however, wasn't enough as Craig Kimbrel blew a save attempt for a third blown save and fourth overall loss on his record.

Klein25 @Klein25 Craig Kimbrel blew his 3rd save of the season after Clayton Kershaw threw 7 shut out innings. Delightful. Craig Kimbrel blew his 3rd save of the season after Clayton Kershaw threw 7 shut out innings. Delightful.

The Los Angeles Dodgers ultimately lost 4-2 after being in control for most of the game. Trea Turner drove in the returning Mookie Betts early in the first inning.

Both teams wouldn't score until the top of the eighth, when Craig Kimbrel was on the mound for the Dodgers.

トライネン(Treinen) @Blake_Treinen

He doesn't have to be closer, let's change it. @Dodgers Why does Dodgers continue to use Kimbrer as a closer?He doesn't have to be closer, let's change it. @Dodgers Why does Dodgers continue to use Kimbrer as a closer?He doesn't have to be closer, let's change it.

Luke Voit opened the ninth-inning comeback with his RBI double. Eric Hosmer then added to the lead when he drove in C.J. Abrams.

Finally, Ha-Seong Kim blasted a 390-foot homer to left-center field that also drove Hosmer home.

TreaTurnerIsTheGoat @dodgerfan2435 Fucking 90 year old Nolan Ryan would be better than kimbrel Fucking 90 year old Nolan Ryan would be better than kimbrel

Freddie Freeman hit a sac fly in the bottom of the ninth, but the writing was on the wall for the Dodgers. The Padres managed to avoid the sweep and improve their iffy record during their last 10 games. After all, they've won just three of their last 10 games.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans left dumbfounded after Craig Kimbrel blew save against the San Diego Padres

Craig Kimbrel has been a polarizing figure for the Los Angeles Dodgers all season. The closer was signed to replace Kenley Jansen, who took his talents to Atlanta.

Orca(very sad padre fan) @orcazs @Dodgers Sorry but y’all need Kimbrel off your team holy shit he is the worst closer in baseball @Dodgers Sorry but y’all need Kimbrel off your team holy shit he is the worst closer in baseball

Kimbrel is once again in the crosshairs of Dodgers fans after another big-game blown save. It was a double-whammy for the pitcher. Not only did he blow a save, but he was also hit by a liner.

Giannis Auntiegotapoodle @TooMuchMortons_ Kimbrel after getting hit by the come backer Kimbrel after getting hit by the come backer https://t.co/oZKejOrqsh

Kimbrel took a shot in the back after Jake Cronenworth's line drive hit him.

The pitcher shook it off, but he was eventually replaced by Yency Almonte after giving up base hits to Luke Voit and Eric Hosmer.

🇺🇦LADodgersBurner aka Andrew FriedGod🇺🇦 @dodgers_burner There’s that Craig Kimbrel I love to hate! There’s that Craig Kimbrel I love to hate!

Kimbrel's win-loss card is now at 1-4. The loss is not a cause for concern for the Dodgers as they still sit at the top of their division. The Padres have indeed inched closer as they are just 3.5 games behind the Dodgers.

Kom Krady @tombradyfan53 Dodgers would have like 4 more wins if they just didn’t have Kimbrel on the roster Dodgers would have like 4 more wins if they just didn’t have Kimbrel on the roster

Their biggest cause for concern, however, is Kimbrel's performance. He has a 4.78 ERA through 28 games. The closer has also surrendered 14 homers and 28 base hits, and the season's not even in its halfway stage.

If Kimbrel doesn't step up and costs the Los Angeles Dodgers more games, he'll surely be replaced before playoff time.

