"Craig kimbrel has got to be the worst closing pitcher" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans dump their hate for closer Craig Kimbrel on Twitter after humiliating loss to Cleveland Guardians

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost in stunning fashion to the Cleveland Guardians at home earlier today (5-3). What was even more baffling about the loss was that Cleveland All-Star Jose Ramirez didn't even play in the game, but his team managed to get the upset to win the series 2-1.

Not even a week removed from the intense Freeway Series against crosstown rivals the Los Angeles Angels, things have caught up with Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel.

He managed to give up two runs in the dying embers of the game thanks in no small part to Eddy Alvarez's failed catch in right field to hand the Guardians the lead.

It can be recalled that it was Kimbrel who just got out of a jam in the first game of the Freeway Series against the Angels. The closer loaded up the bases with Angels batters before proceeding to strikeout the last two in a tense affair.

He was eventually punished after several brushes with blown saves and close calls, and Dodgers fans on Twitter let him hear about it.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans on Twitter livid after Kimbrel handed the victory to the Cleveland Guardians

One fan expressed his opinion that Craig Kimbrel was the worst closer he has ever seen.

"Craig kimbrel has got to be the worst closing pitcher I’ve ever seen in my life please for the sake of our team being successful. GET. HIM. OUT.!!!!!!"

A particular fan want the axing of manager Dave Roberts, Craig Kimbrel, and Max Muncy from the team.

One fan couldn't believe how Kimbrel found his way to the Dodgers.

A particular fan was beside himself, pointing out that they gave AJ Pollock for Craig Kimbrel and it cost them.

One fan just wanted the closer out of the team for good.

A fan expressed his displeasure with the AJ Pollock deal while taking a swipe at Kimbrel, saying that former closer Kenley Jansen was better.

One fan pointed out that the Los Angeles Dodgers have now been beaten in a series by the Cleveland Guardians and have been swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates at home.

A fan even aired out his feelings, saying that Craig Kimbrel was past his prime.

The stunning loss to the Guardians gave Craig Kimbrel his third loss of the year. He now carries a 4.71 ERA with 12 saves in 22 games. The Los Angeles Dodgers couldn't afford to give away leads like they did in the game today.

After all, the National League West is perhaps the most competitive division in baseball at the moment. Coming up next for the Dodgers are the lowly Cincinnati Reds for a three-game series at the Great American Ballpark.

