Craig Kimbrel Free Agency Update: Orioles acquire veteran reliever on $13,000,000 deal

The Baltimore Orioles and closer Craig Kimbrel have reportedly reached an agreement to a one-year contract valued at $13,000,000, which also includes an option for the 2025 season. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has reported the deal, as the Orioles have made their first major move of the offseason.

"The Orioles add a bullpen arm, reportedly agreeing to a deal with veteran RHP Craig Kimbrel." - @MLBNetwork

Baltimore Orioles superstar closer Félix Bautista is set to miss the 2024 campaign recovering from Tommy John surgery, which made Craig Kimbrel a top priority for the club. The absence of Bautista was evident during the postseason, so by landing a proven closer, the Orioles should find themselves back in World Series contention this upcoming season.

Kimbrel is expecting to step into the closer role for the Baltimore Orioles this upcoming season, with Yennier Cano expected to also pitch out of high-leverage roles for the club. Although Cano was effective for the team after Bautista's season-ending injury, he was shaky during the postseason.

Last season, Kimbrel proved yet again that age is simply a number, as the veteran relief pitcher earned the ninth All-Star selection of his career. At 35 years old, Kimbrel posted an 8-6 record with a 3.26 ERA, 94 strikeouts, and 23 saves for the Philadelphia Phillies last year.

"Great get for the Orioles as they'll miss out on a year from Felix Bautista. Kimbrel isn't the pitcher he once was but still plenty valuable in 2023: 3.26 ERA 1.04 WHIP 23 saves 3.08 SIERA 23.7% K-BB rate 13.7% SwStr rate Early ADP is 216.6. I'd expect him to jump up to 120ish." - @Roto_Frank

Now that the Orioles have signed Craig Kimbrel, they will likely look for starting pitching

Bolstering the back end of their bullpen was a key objective for the Baltimore Orioles this offseason, something they addressed with the signing of Kimbrel. Now, it is expected that the club will shift their focus toward starting pitching, something that they were looking the add at the beginning of the offseason.

The club has been linked to several free agents this offseason, including Eduardo Rodriguez, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, and Lucas Giolito. The team could also consider a potential trade for stars such as Tyler Glasnow or Dylan Cease, who have both been made available by their current clubs.

