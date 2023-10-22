Craig Kimbrel set to be sidelined from Phillies' upcoming NLCS games

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson has decided to keep Craig Kimbrel away from crucial situations after the pitcher faltered on two chances to save a winnable game this postseason. The Phillies are leading the NLCS 3-2 against the Arizona Diamondbacks after an amazing hitting display on Saturday night at Chase Field in Arizona.

In Game 3 of the NLCS, Kimbrel missed an opportunity to close the game after giving up a two-out hit to D-backs second baseman Ketel Marte in the bottom of the ninth inning. In Game 4, he gave up three earned runs in the bottom of the eighth, which took the game away from Philadelphia.

After the Phillies' 6-5 loss to the National League champions on Friday night, manager Rob Thomson of the Phillies was questioned about the status of Kimbrel in the bullpen. When asked about a potential shift in Kimbrel's role going forward, Thomson responded:

"We've got to talk about it."

Craig Kimbrel is the first reliever in Phillies history to suffer back-to-back postseason defeats. Mitch Williams in 1993 and Tug McGraw in 1980 are the only other relievers to suffer multiple losses for Philadelphia in a single MLB postseason.

Craig Kimbrel will hope to join the bullpen soon

With three walks given up in 1 1/3 innings, Kimbrel, 35, entered Game 4 of this year's NLCS with an ERA of 6.75. He gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning, two of which came on Alek Thomas' pinch-hit, two-run home bomb that tied the score. It was Kimbrel's first failed save in a postseason game.

Craig Kimbrel pitched well for the Phillies during the regular season, posting a 3.26 ERA (132 ERA+), a 3.36 K/BB ratio, and converting 23 of 28 save chances in 69 innings. Manager Rob Thomson had to make a difficult decision by sidelining Kimbrel for the remainder of the NLCS, but he will be hopeful of a mega comeback soon.

The Phillies will likely turn to Jeff Hoffman or Seranthony Dominguez if a situation in Game 6 on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park requires a right-handed reliever. Orion Kerkering, who battled in Games 3 and 4, is in the same situation as Kimbrel.