Houston Astros' Cristian Javier pitched a gem of a game on Wednesday night (November 2) to silence the Philadelphia Phillies fans and level the World Series. It was a valiant performance under tough circumstances for the 25-year-old in his first World Series start. Javier passed the test with flying colors.

On a special night for the Astros, the team pitched their first-ever and second-overall combined ho-hitter in World Series history. Javier led the charge with six hitless innings.

Podcast host Jared Carrabis' tweet perfectly summed up both the pitcher's night and his ability on the mound.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Cristian Javier doesn’t get enough credit for having some of the nastiest shit in the league. I attribute that to him being in a rotation littered with ballers, but Javier is gross. Cristian Javier doesn’t get enough credit for having some of the nastiest shit in the league. I attribute that to him being in a rotation littered with ballers, but Javier is gross.

Javier's fastball was lethal on the night. He had a potent Phillies offense that included the likes of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto off balance all night. His fastball was unhittable and his slider was controlled and effective.

Carrabis makes a valid point, referring to the strength of the Astros' pitching rotation. Cristian Javier doesn't get the respect he deserves, partly because of the talent surrounding him. The Astros boast one of the strongest starting rotations in the league.

Veteran pitcher Justin Verlander, a nine-time All-Star and two-time Cy Young Award winner, leads the rotation. Framber Valdez had a breakout season and was selected to his first All-Star game in 2022. Lance McCullers is considered an elite pitcher who has proven his consistency and talent over seven seasons in the MLB.

Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier is developing into a top level talent in MLB

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Three

Javier took 97 pitches to work his way through six innings. He struck out nine batters and walked just two. 63 of the 97 pitches he threw were strikes.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Cristian Javier, 80mph Slider and 95mph Elevated Fastball, Overlay Cristian Javier, 80mph Slider and 95mph Elevated Fastball, Overlay https://t.co/PnEAe2iMG9

"Cristian Javier, 80mph Slider and 95mph Elevated Fastball, Overlay" - Rob Friedman

Cristian Javier etched his name into the record books last night with one of the finest pitching performances we have seen this postseason. He became the first MLB pitcher since 1969 to maintain a no-hitter through six innings in a World Series game.

After Lance McCullers Jr. got lit up on Tuesday, the Astros called on the Dominican right-hander to lead them into battle. He did not disappoint. A 5-0 win on the night tied the World Series at 2-2. Game 5 is set to take place on Thursday night in Philadelphia.

