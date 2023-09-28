Ronald Acuna Jr. capped off a historic night as the Atlanta Braves downed the Chicago Cubs by a run for the second game in a row. The Braves outfielder became the first player to complete a 40-70 season(40 home runs and 70 steals) during their 6-5 extra innings win.

But Ronald Acuna Jr.'s achievement didn't leave everyone amused after the game. Chicago Cubs announcers were quite displeased when the game was stopped in the bottom of the tenth innings at Truist Park to let their star player soak in the moment.

The right fielder came to the plate with one on at third. On a 1-2 pitch by Daniel Palencia, Acuna drove in the tying run with an RBI single. As soon as he reached first base, there was anticipation around the ground as he was one short of reaching the historic figure.

With Ozzie Albies at the plate, Acuna was successful in stealing second base as he just missed the tag from the catcher's throw. The crowd erupted in applause as the outfielder looked up to the heavens. Then he looked down at the base and pulled it out. Groundsmen quickly replaced it with a new one as the historic base was taken to the dugout as a special memory.

But the Chicago Cubs announcers, Jon Sciambi and Jim Deshaies, weren't happy with what went down. They were furious at the Braves stopping the game for showing Acuna's montage on the giant screen.

“Are we really stopping the game to do a highlight montage?” Sciambi asked.

“Can we get the base after the game?” Deshaies added. “I mean, this is pretty absurd.”

This brought the fury from baseball fans who took to X to voice their opinions.

"Bunch of crybabies" - one user tweeted

"What do you expect from losers lol" - another wrote

Ronald Acuna Jr. rubs salt into wound as he scores winning run

Ronald Acuna Jr. scored from the second base as Ozzie Albies hit the walk off RBI single. This would have further infuriated the Cubs announcers who were distraught at their team losing another close game. This loss has dented their postseason chances, further slipping in the NL Wild Card standings, tied with the Miami Marlins in the third spot.