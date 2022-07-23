“Cubs deserved that” “Dumbest thing ever was letting him walk” - MLB fans react to Kyle Schwarber launching a towering home run against former team

The MLB All-Star break is over, and Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber started his second half with a bang. Schwarber led off the game for the Phillies and launched his 30th home run of the season against his former team, the Chicago Cubs.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Kyle Schwarber's 30th home run of the season! Kyle Schwarber's 30th home run of the season! https://t.co/iAAtv3cnYF

"Kyle Schwarber's 30th home run of the season!" - Talkin' Baseball

Many fans took to Twitter to discuss Schwarber's towering home run. One fan said that the Cubs deserved to give up a home run after letting Schwarber walk two offseasons ago.

The Cubs decided to let Kyle Schwarber leave in free agency, and fans are still not over this.

RShackleford @deadbug87 @Taylor_McGregor Dumbest thing ever was letting him walk @Taylor_McGregor Dumbest thing ever was letting him walk

Schwarber's home runs seem effortless at times.

The Apple TV broadcast mentioned that Cubs pitcher Justin Steele had not allowed a home run on a four-seam fastball all season. On the very first pitch, Schwarber belted out a home run off Steele's four-seam fastball.

Overall, Kyle Schwarber is proving why the Cubs should never have gotten rid of him as he continues his impressive 2022 season.

MLB Trade Deadline 2022: The Chicago Cubs need to trade Willson Contreras and here are three reasons why

Willson Contreras during a MLB Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs

#3. The Cubs have multiple catchers in the minor leagues

The number three reason why the Cubs should move on from Contreras is that they have multiple top prospects in the minor leagues who are waiting for their chance in the MLB.

Miguel Amaya and Pablo Aliendo are two catchers who rank in the top 30 of the Chicago Cubs MLB prospect rankings. With the Cubs in rebuilding mode, the two prospects would greatly benefit from the team moving on from Contreras.

Outside of these top prospects, catcher P.J. Higgins recently got called up to the Cubs after a great start to his season at Triple-A Iowa.

#2. Willson Contreras is in the last year of his contract

Contreras is in the final year of his contract. He is expected to hit free agency after the season's end. With the Cubs and Contreras not reaching a multi-year extension, it is likely that the catcher is not part of the team's long-term plan. Therefore, it would be wise for them to trade him at the deadline.

#1. The Cubs are rebuilding for the future

The number one reason why the Cubs should trade Contreras is that the team is rebuilding for the future. Contrerasis still one of the top catchers in the game, but the Cubs could get a lot more value from a trade package from a contending team, especially with this being the last year of Contreras' contract.

It is more than likely that Willson Contreras will be traded this summer. While Cubs fans may not want to see their star catcher go, it is necessary and needed for the the future of the organization.

