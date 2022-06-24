"Cubs are embarrassing" "Cubs f*****g suck" - Chicago Cubs fans deeply disappointed with team's poor defensive performance against Pittsburgh Pirates

The Chicago Cubs entered play today with a record of 26-43 and 13 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central. The team has made a total of four errors today against the Pittsburgh Pirates, which is unacceptable for an MLB team.

One fan said that the team is absolutely embarrassing on defense. A major league team cannot commit four errors and expect to win a game.

One fan vented by saying that the Cubs are simply not good.

The Cubs have won just three games out of their last 17 and have given away any chance of contending in the NL Central. The team's pitching, hitting, fielding, and just about every other aspect has been horrendous.

The Cubs are in a major rebuild after making the postseason from 2015-2018 and trading many core players from those teams.

Some of these players include Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber, and Javier Baez. It will be interesting to see how much longer Cubs fans will have to wait for another winning team.

One positive this season has been the emergence of outfielder Christopher Morel. Morel is batting .268 with five home runs and 15 RBIs. Morel appears to be a player the team can build around for the future, as he is just 22 years old.

Chicago Cubs struggling in month of June

Kyle Hendricks pitches during an Atlanta Braves v Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have struggled mightily in the month of June, going just 6-14. The biggest issue for the team has been their pitching, which has given up 7.3 runs per game in June.

With the team off to a bad start this month, Cubs fans should expect multiple players to be traded before the deadline. One of those players is catcher Willson Contreras, who is a free agent at the end of the season.

Another veteran who could be traded is starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, though he has struggled this season. Hendricks is currently 2-6 with a 5.43 ERA. Look for a team to take a chance on Hendricks due to his playoff experience and ability to throw strikes.

This has been a rough season for Cubs fans. While the season is not over yet, it is surely over for their postseason chances.

