Cubs News: Caleb Kilian expected to miss months due to teres major strain, takes him out of running for final spot in rotation 

On Thursday, the Chicago Cubs revealed some bad news regarding Caleb Kilian, a young prospect battling for a rotation spot. The hard-throwing righty is experiencing a teres major strain in his throwing arm.

This will cause him to miss at least the first few months of the season. He likely would not be able to return until after the All-Star break. Kilian underwent an MRI on Wednesday, which revealed the bad news.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The San Francisco Giants drafted Kilian in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He spent a few seasons in San Francisco before being traded in 2021 to the Cubbies in exchange for Kris Bryant.

Kilian was coming into the new year with something to prove, and now he will be losing half of his season. Hopefully, the injury can heal itself, and he will be back on the mound a brand new pitcher.

Cubs prospect Caleb Kilian is not the only big-league pitcher facing injuries early

Chicago Cubs Caleb Kilian (Image via Getty)

Cubs prospect Caleb Kilian is not the only big-league arm who is facing discomfort early into the spring. He joins a list of players, including Sonny Gray and Lucas Giolito, who have injury concerns.

Expand Tweet

Gray was diagnosed with a "mild" strain of his right hamstring. For Giloito, the Boston Red Sox fear he will miss the upcoming season with a UCL tear. He could require surgery, meaning his 2024 season would end before it started.

Pitchers getting injured during spring training is nothing new. Many high-quality arms go down at the start of the season after trying to quickly return to form after a long winter.

Hopefully, no other pitchers run into injury concerns before the regular season starts. However, if there are, some unexpecting players could make a name for themselves this season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.