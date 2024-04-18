Cubs News: Chicago's matchup tonight against Miami Marlins postponed due to poor weather conditions

Thursday night's action between the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins has been postponed due to inclement weather. Unfortunately for fans of both clubs looking forward to the matchup at the iconic Wrigley Field, it has officially been postponed until Saturday. The two teams will now play a doubleheader this upcoming weekend.

"The Marlins and Cubs have been postponed due to bad weather around Wrigley Field. That means there's only one baseball game tonight"

Since Thursday's night game has been postponed, the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins will now play at 1:20 pm and 6:40 pm on Saturday. It remains to be seen how the doubleheader will affect the starting rotations for both teams given that the two clubs are tentatively set to square off on Friday (weather-dependent).

Originally, Chicago was slated to send Jameson Taillon to the mound, with A.J. Puk taking the ball for the Marlins. If the teams opt to carry this pitching matchup into Friday's game, that would likely push both Shota Imanaga and Jesus Luzardo to take the ball in one of Saturday's matchups.

Poor weather conditions have plagued the Chicago Cubs so far this season

It's been a rough start to the 2024 regular season for several clubs and their weather forecasts. A lot of games have either been delayed or postponed, with Chicago having a few of them occurring at Wrigley Field.

One of their most notable poor-weather games this season occurred when the Los Angeles Dodgers made their way to Chicago. During a matchup between the two iconic clubs earlier this month, the umpires waited until the 4th inning to pull the tarp over the infield as the rain came down.

"Miguel Rojas wasn't happy about the playing conditions of Wrigley Field when the Dodgers visited on Sunday. Do you think the rain could've been handled better?"

This led to vocal frustration from the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop, who was angered by the visible pools of water that had formed on the infield. Chicago would go on to win this game, 8-1.

