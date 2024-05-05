Cubs News: Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki could be back in lineup as early as next week, per manager Craig Counsell

The Chicago Cubs have been without two key players, Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki for a bit. Suzuki tweaked his oblique in mid-April and Bellinger has been on the IL the last two weeks with fractured right ribs.

However, both players have been working hard to make their way back to the field and could see action very soon. According to manager Craig Counsell, the pair could be in the lineup as early as next week.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is insane to think that Bellinger, who fractured two ribs not even a month ago, is close to returning. That goes to show just how hard of a worker the two-time All-Star is.

For Seiya Suzuki, many were not expecting him to return this quickly either. Obliques can be tricky injuries to recover from, so this is great news for Cubbies fans.

Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki could not have picked a better time to return for the Cubs

Chicago Cubs - Cody Bellinger (Image via USA Today)

The Cubs have played solid baseball despite missing Seiya Suzuki and Cody Bellinger. They defeated their division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday to even up the series.

This month could be a challenging one for the Cubbies. They have some series against the teams that will certainly test them. They play two series against the Atlanta Braves before taking on the Brewers again.

Suzuki and Bellinger should provide more firepower for the club when they return, which will help. Suzuki was hitting .305 with three home runs before he went down with his injury while Bellinger was batting .226 with five homers.

Expand Tweet

For a club that is playing well, they could get a whole lot better here soon. Do not sleep on the Cubbies as they gear up to get back two important pieces of their offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback