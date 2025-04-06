  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Cubs vs. Padres: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 6, MLB 2025

Cubs vs. Padres: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 6, MLB 2025

By Ryan Burks
Modified Apr 06, 2025 15:31 GMT
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Athletics - Source: Imagn
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Athletics - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Cubs (7-4) look to sweep the San Diego Padres (7-2) when the two teams meet on Sunday at Wrigley Field. It's been a great home series for the Cubs as they have been playing well in every single phase of the game.

Ad

These are two of the better teams in the National League, and each team is loaded with talent. The Cubs have shown plenty of power in this series, and their starting pitching has also been sharp.

Here is a look at some of the top odds, injuries and predictions to make on this matchup between the Cubs and Padres.

Cubs vs. Padres prediction

The Chicago Cubs have faced a brutal schedule to begin the 2025 season but have also racked up five wins in a row. Chicago has been getting great starting pitching all season long, and Carson Kelly delivered a huge home run in the win on Saturday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kyle Tucker was the big free-agent addition for the Cubs this offseason, and he has gotten off to a big start this year. Tucker is still looking for home success at Wrigley Field, but the matchup on Sunday is favorable.

The Padres will send young Kyle Hart to the mound against the Cubs on Sunday, and he needs to give the bullpen a rest. Jackson Merrill is leading the Padres at the plate this season as he has two home runs and eight RBIs.

Ad

The Cubs have dominated this series, and this should be another win for the home team as they sweep the San Diego Padres.

Prediction: Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego Padres 4

Cubs vs. Padres odds

Manny Machado, Luis Arraez - Source: Imagn
Manny Machado, Luis Arraez - Source: Imagn

Money Line: Chicago Cubs -135, San Diego Padres +115

Ad

Run Spread: Cubs -1.5 (+150), Padres +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (EVEN), Under 7.5 (-125)

Cubs vs. Padres injuries

Cubs injury report

Javier Assad (SP): 15-Day IL (Oblique)

Vidal Brujan (INF): 10-Day IL (Elbow Sprain)

Ryan Brasier (RHP): 15-Day IL (Groin)

Padres injury report

Yu Darvish (SP): 15-Day IL (Elbow)

Joe Musgrove (SP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John)

Matt Waldron (LHP): 15-Day IL (Oblique)

Cubs vs. Padres picks

Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong - Source: Imagn
Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong - Source: Imagn

The total run line for this game is set pretty low, but there will be more offense than expected. Look for the Padres to do some damage at the plate in this matchup, but it ultimately won't be enough for San Diego.

Ad

Money Line: Chicago Cubs -135

Run Spread: San Diego Padres +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (EVEN)

About the author
Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी