Cubs vs. Padres: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 6, MLB 2025

The Chicago Cubs (7-4) look to sweep the San Diego Padres (7-2) when the two teams meet on Sunday at Wrigley Field. It's been a great home series for the Cubs as they have been playing well in every single phase of the game.

These are two of the better teams in the National League, and each team is loaded with talent. The Cubs have shown plenty of power in this series, and their starting pitching has also been sharp.

Here is a look at some of the top odds, injuries and predictions to make on this matchup between the Cubs and Padres.

Cubs vs. Padres prediction

The Chicago Cubs have faced a brutal schedule to begin the 2025 season but have also racked up five wins in a row. Chicago has been getting great starting pitching all season long, and Carson Kelly delivered a huge home run in the win on Saturday.

Kyle Tucker was the big free-agent addition for the Cubs this offseason, and he has gotten off to a big start this year. Tucker is still looking for home success at Wrigley Field, but the matchup on Sunday is favorable.

The Padres will send young Kyle Hart to the mound against the Cubs on Sunday, and he needs to give the bullpen a rest. Jackson Merrill is leading the Padres at the plate this season as he has two home runs and eight RBIs.

The Cubs have dominated this series, and this should be another win for the home team as they sweep the San Diego Padres.

Prediction: Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego Padres 4

Cubs vs. Padres odds

Manny Machado, Luis Arraez - Source: Imagn

Money Line: Chicago Cubs -135, San Diego Padres +115

Run Spread: Cubs -1.5 (+150), Padres +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (EVEN), Under 7.5 (-125)

Cubs vs. Padres injuries

Cubs injury report

Javier Assad (SP): 15-Day IL (Oblique)

Vidal Brujan (INF): 10-Day IL (Elbow Sprain)

Ryan Brasier (RHP): 15-Day IL (Groin)

Padres injury report

Yu Darvish (SP): 15-Day IL (Elbow)

Joe Musgrove (SP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John)

Matt Waldron (LHP): 15-Day IL (Oblique)

Cubs vs. Padres picks

Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong - Source: Imagn

The total run line for this game is set pretty low, but there will be more offense than expected. Look for the Padres to do some damage at the plate in this matchup, but it ultimately won't be enough for San Diego.

Money Line: Chicago Cubs -135

Run Spread: San Diego Padres +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (EVEN)

