According to a report, Phil Nevin became upset after Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron flipped on the Yankees bench in reaction to heckling over claims of illegal sign-stealing on October 12, 2019, during Game 1 of the ALCS at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

barstoolsports.com/newyork/tell-y… "Tell Your Fucking Hitting Coach I'm Going to Kick His Fucking Ass." - Phil Nevin To Alex Bregman During The 2019 ALCS, After The Yankees Accused The Astros Of Whistling To Steal Signs

MLB is looking into the sign-stealing claims, which include Cintron receiving information about the unlawful pitches Yankees pitchers would throw and passing it along to his hitters via whistles.

A recent revelation that Houston stole signs during their 2017 World Series title run, which also featured an ALCS triumph over the Yankees, is part of MLB's inquiry and has raised the possibility that Yankees supporters may be able to sue for lost bets.

The sign stealing incident by the Astros

Since one of baseball's largest cheating scandals in recent years tarnished the team's triumph in 2017, the Houston Astros have advanced to the World Series three times.

In January 2020, Houston dismissed Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow after Major League Baseball penalized the team $5 million for the scam and deducted numerous draft picks.

Robert D. Manfred, the baseball commissioner, has also been suspended for one year. He has come under fire for not penalizing any of the players and for maintaining Houston's World Series victory since 2017. However, his banishment from baseball was brief as less than 72 hours after his suspension ended, on October 30, 2020, he was appointed manager of the Detroit Tigers.

Carlos Beltran, the recently recruited manager of the New York Mets, was the next domino to fall when he announced his resignation prior to overseeing a single game for the team. He played the outfield for Houston in 2017.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN Carlos Beltran's words re the Astros' sign-stealing scandal: "... I didn't stop it the way no one stopped it." It's not taking responsibility--as Tony Kemp did, when even as one of the '17 Astros' youngest players, he refused to participate because he thought it was wrong. Carlos Beltran's words re the Astros' sign-stealing scandal: "... I didn't stop it the way no one stopped it." It's not taking responsibility--as Tony Kemp did, when even as one of the '17 Astros' youngest players, he refused to participate because he thought it was wrong.

According to Manfred, Major League Baseball could not discover any proof that Houston players used buzzers as part of their scheme to steal signs. The commissioner added that he couldn't be absolutely confident that they didn't at the same time.

