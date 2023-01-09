Former Major League Baseball player Curt Schilling, who is now a commentator, is a proud dad. Schilling shares four children with wife Shonda Schilling. He announced on Twitter that his youngest son will join the U.S. Marine Corps.

Sharing the exciting news, he tweeted:

Curt Schilling @gehrig38 #USMC #GUNGHO Proud parent moment #1192. Our youngest heads to Paris Island on Monday to begin his life as a Marine. 3 months to earn that globe and anchor. So proud. #Semperfi Proud parent moment #1192. Our youngest heads to Paris Island on Monday to begin his life as a Marine. 3 months to earn that globe and anchor. So proud. #Semperfi #USMC #GUNGHO

"Proud parent moment #1192. Our youngest heads to Paris Island on Monday to begin his life as a Marine. 3 months to earn that globe and anchor. So proud. #Semperfi #USMC #GUNGHO" - Curt Schilling

Schilling presently provides commentary for the television network BlazeTV.

Curt Schilling lost his Hall of Fame induction votes

Schilling is known for making controversial comments on social media and this was one of the biggest reasons for him losing his Hall of Fame induction votes.

Schilling was one of the candidates for inclusion into the Baseball Hall of Fame due to his playing background. But year after year, he was unable to secure the minimum of 75% of the vote. That was largely a result of his divisive remarks.

New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox

Curt Schilling requested the BBWAA to remove him from the 2022 balloting vote via a message on his Facebook page due to the limit of 10 nominations a player may receive for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

"I want to share with everyone the letter I wrote to the folks at the Hall of Fame yesterday. They’ve been otherworldly kind and gracious in every way possible and I’ll be forever grateful to them and for that. This was written privately and for their eyes only but I have always been fine with anyone knowing how I feel and what I think." - Curt Schilling

Schilling also made many controversial political opinions that surfaced on the internet.

Schilling joined a chorus of public figures (including former President Donald Trump) who suggested that the Clintons were somehow involved in Jeffrey Epstein's suicide.

Curt Schilling @gehrig38 I’m smiling at all the democrats who have smirked at the Clinton suicide stories. If you still think it’s all made up you truly are too stupid to vote. But yes, by all means let’s let the worlds most corrupt make the rules we must live by. I’m smiling at all the democrats who have smirked at the Clinton suicide stories. If you still think it’s all made up you truly are too stupid to vote. But yes, by all means let’s let the worlds most corrupt make the rules we must live by.

"I’m smiling at all the democrats who have smirked at the Clinton suicide stories. If you still think it’s all made up you truly are too stupid to vote. But yes, by all means let’s let the worlds most corrupt make the rules we must live by." - Curt Schilling

Schilling once helped the Philadelphia Phillies' run to the World Series in 1993. He also won championships in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, 2004 with the Boston Red Sox and 2007 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Poll : 0 votes