Curt Schilling is one of the most controversial figures in the world of MLB. A very vocal conservative, he is a staunch far-right personality. He is also very much outspoken on social media. This is in connection to his political affiliations as he often targets players and other personalities.

As a player, Curt Schilling was highly successful. He was part of three World Series-winning teams winning in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and twice with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007. He is a member of the 3,000 strikeout club and has the highest strikeout-to-walk ratio of any of its inactive members.

Due to his playing history, Schilling was considered to be one of the contenders for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. But that all went down badly when, year after year, he fell short of the 75% minimum required vote from the ballot. That was mostly because of his controversial statements.

His final chance was the 2022 Hall of Fame induction vote as a player gets only 10 chances to secure the required votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America. He fell short again, securing only 58.6%. The closest he came was in the year 2021 when he fell short by just 16 votes, securing 71.1% votes.

A constant debate has surrounded his HoF induction as to whether or not only his playing career should be considered. But instances of controversial remarks have left him in a bad light with the voters of the BBWAA. His support of the White House storming by Donald Trump's supporters, forcing former BBWAA president C. Trent Rosecrans to reject his support.

"If the Hall of Fame really is an honor and not just an acknowledgment of baseball greatness, well, one thing I feel very sure about is that Curt Schilling doesn’t deserve it.”

Curt Schilling had asked a BBWAA to remove him from 2022 balloting

Due to the maximum cap of 10 nominations a player gets to be voted in for the Baseball Hall of Fame, Curt Schilling had asked the BBWAA to remove him from the 2022 balloting vote.

“The media has created a Curt Schilling that does not and has never existed,” he wrote. “It’s one of the things that has allowed me to sleep at night. Not an ounce of that is to absolve myself of sin, Lord knows I’ve committed my share and will do so again.

"Never malicious, never to willfully or intentionally hurt another person. I was 100% accountable and still am...." -Curt had written

However, the BBWAA rejected his request, and eventually fell short of the margin again and thus getting disqualified for a lifetime.

