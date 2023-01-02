After a San Diego woman claimed that Trevor Bauer battered and sexually assaulted her last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers player was given a two-season suspension for breaking the league's rules against domestic violence and sexual assault. The Dodgers are now skeptical of keeping Bauer on their 2023 roster and are planning to release the All-Star pitcher.

Curt Schilling, a former MLB pitcher, has stepped up to defend Bauer in light of the LA Dodger’s intention to dismiss him. Schilling tweeted and defended Bauer saying “he broke zero laws.”

In his post, Schilling also wrote that he dislikes Bauer and thinks he is wrong in many aspects.

Curt Schilling @gehrig38 @DogPound_ArlVA As much as I dislike the guy and think he's a box of rocks in many respects, esp as a teammate. He broke ZERO LAWS. What consenting adults do behind closed doors is no ones business but theirs. Watch her morning after video, she was A-OK with no bruises or trauma or hysteria @DogPound_ArlVA As much as I dislike the guy and think he's a box of rocks in many respects, esp as a teammate. He broke ZERO LAWS. What consenting adults do behind closed doors is no ones business but theirs. Watch her morning after video, she was A-OK with no bruises or trauma or hysteria

The arbitrator cut Bauer's punishment from the 324-game fine imposed by the league under the domestic violence policy to 194 games. The Dodgers will be liable to pay Bauer's estimated $22.5 million salary for the upcoming season regardless of when he becomes immediately eligible to return to the field.

Curt Schilling believes that Trevor Bauer’s career is over

Bauer's condition was brought up during Schilling's October appearance on the "PBD Podcast," when the pitcher interrupted and said, "He's (Bauer) never going to play again."

Schilling then added Bauer “clearly doesn’t have any common sense.”

Trevor Bauer was placed on the MLB's paid administrative leave for 99 days between July 2021 and April 2022 as a result of an investigation launched by the league after a woman from California accused him of sexual assault but later expanded to include other claims.

In the latter part of April, he received a 324-game MLB suspension, which he quickly appealed, becoming the first player to do so. He missed 144 games in 2022.

Schilling is a commentator on the right-leaning television network BlazeTV. In 1993, he assisted in the Philadelphia Phillies' run to the World Series. He also won championships in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, in 2004 with the Boston Red Sox, and in 2007 with the Philadelphia Phillies.

