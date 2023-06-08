The saga surrounding Shohei Ohtani's contract continues to captivate MLB players, media personalities and fans around the globe. The Japanese star is one of the most fascinating players this generation has encountered.

Ohtani is entering the finals stages of his contract with the Los Angeles Angels and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The 28-year-old signed a one-year, $30 million extension prior to 2023, but there is no evidence that he will remain in Anaheim.

The New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers have all been mentioned as possible landing spots for the two-way sensation.

Three-time Cy Young winner Pedro Martinez, however, seems to think Ohtani will end up in the New York Mets.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the Mets could have a run at it," said Martinez

Martinez was speaking on TBS when he made the bold predication. The former Boston Red Sox ace believes Steve Cohen's financial power and the Mets desire for a championship could be key factors in Ohtani finally settling on Queens.

"Pedro says he likes the Mets as a Shohei landing spot" - B/R Walk-Off

If Ohtani does opt to test the free agency market, his contract will likely be the richest in MLB history. Some experts are predicting the number could balloon to as high as $500-$600 million for the 2021 American League MVP.

The current record contract stands at $426.5 million over 12 years for outfielder Mike Trout.

The New York Mets could be in the running to sign Shohei Ohtani at the end of the season

Mets owner Steve Cohen at the opening of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination site at Citi Field

The desire to compete for a World Series will likely be a major factor for Shohei Ohtani when selecting his next team.

The Angels have failed to quality for the playoffs for eight straight seasons. It is the longest postseason drought by any MLB team (tied with the Detroit Tigers). They are currently third in the AL West with a 33-30 record.

"New York Mets are Top Team Linked to Shohei Ohtani" - Pat Ragazzo

Steve Cohen and the Mets have been extremely aggressive over the the previous few years. The team has the highest payroll in the league, and boasts several All-Star players on the roster.

Shohei Ohtani has hinted that he would prefer to remain in the West Coast, but a move to New York could make a lot of sense. If the the goal is to win a championship, there seems like no better fit than the New York Mets.

