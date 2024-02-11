"Cy young winner this year" - Tyler Glasnow's first bullpen session leaves Dodgers fans dazzled

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is preparing for his first season with his new star-studded club. The hard-throwing righty was brought in earlier in the offseason via a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays.

He will headline a formidable rotation that includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Bobby Miller, James Paxton, and Clayton Kershaw later in the summer. It is an excellent stable of arms that should strike fear into opposing teams.

While most pitchers and catchers have not reported to camp yet, Glasnow looks great. He is coming off a season where he started 21 games, compiling a 10-7 record with a 3.53 ERA on 120 innings of work.

Glasnow has had trouble staying on the field in recent years. However, last season was the most innings he has pitched in his career. The front office hopes this trend continues in 2024.

"Cy Young winner this year" one fan posted.

"The pop of the glove" another fan posted.

Dodgers fans could not be more excited to see Tyler Glasnow headline the rotation. Before struggling with injuries, he was one of the most-hyped pitchers in the league.

Fans are itching to get the season underway, but can you blame them? LA put together one of the most memorable offseasons baseball fans have seen inn some time.

Tyler Glasnow was not the only Dodgers pitcher throwing bullpens over the weekend

Los Angeles Dodgers (Image via Getty)

Tyler Glasnow was not the only Dodgers pitcher preparing for the new season. Alongside Glasnow were Bobby Miller and Evan Phillips, who were also spotted getting some bullpen work in.

Miller is coming off an impressive rookie season. He started 22 games, compiling an 11-4 record with a 3.76 ERA over 124.1 innings of work. This season, he will wear a new number, changing from 70 to 28.

Phillips is coming off his third season in LA. In 2023, he appeared in 62 games and worked with a 2.05 ERA on 61.1 innings pitched. He ended last season with the second-lowest ERA of his six-year career.

The Boys in Blue have set themselves up to have a great season, but World Series trophies are not decided in the winter. With the monster offseason, they will have a target on their back all season and get each team's best shot.

While many fans believe this season is the Dodgers' to lose, we must wait and see how the team meshes when the season gets underway.

