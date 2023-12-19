There was a lot of drama surrounding Shohei Ohtani’s record-breaking move to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Matters relating to which team Ohtani would be signing with were kept extremely secret.

Even the teams were advised to keep things under the carpet. Therefore, nobody knew which team was signing Ohtani until he announced the deal himself on Instagram.

Recently, Arizona Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald recently spoke about the ‘crazy’ nature in which Ohtani’s Dodgers move came together. Speaking about the incident on the Foul Territory Podcast, Sewald compared the chaos surrounding the deal to a movie. He said:

“Dave Roberts said they had a meeting which I kind of thought was crazy. This Blue Jays flight and Robert Herjavec gets off the flight and waves at everybody. It was kind of like a movie in a sense. I just hope he didn’t feel, you know, he wanted that extra privacy."

Sewald added:

"I hope it all worked out the way he had thought. Kind of hoped it was going to because when you get to free agency and you get the opportunity, you want it to go as well as you can, money-wise.”

Another incident, related to the transfer, took place when billionaire and renowned Shark Tank judge Robert Herjavec was mistaken for the two-way phenom.

The Ohtani sweepstakes took an unexpected turn when reports emerged suggesting that he could sign with the Toronto Blue Jays. Flight No. N616RH, the flight in which Ohtani was apparently supposed to be in, was tracked by nearly 3,500 people (as revealed by MLB insider Bob Nightengale).

A crowd gathered at the Toronto Pearson Airport as the flight in question was about to land. However, everyone was taken aback when they saw Herjavec getting off the flight instead of Ohtani.

Shohei Ohtani was “chilling” while reporters and fans went haywire

During his introductory Dodgers press conference, Shohei Ohtani was asked if he was aware of the plane tracking saga.

Shohei Ohtani revealed how he was ‘chilling’ at home with his pet dog while watching the plane tracking incident take place on the television. He said that he found the incident funny.

