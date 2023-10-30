Game 3 of the World Series will be played at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The Fall Classic is tied at one game apiece between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

It should be a clear sky with a slight chilly breeze in Arizona tonight. The Chase Field management authorities reported that the roof of the stadium will be open for tonight's clash.

"The roof will be OPEN for tonight’s #WorldSeries game! Gates open at 2pm, so we will see you soon!" - ChaseField

D-backs fans quickly took notice of the news and shared their jubilation on Twitter. Baseball pundits have long argued that the ball travels better in an open-roofed stadium, and the loyal D-backs fans will hope that comes true.

"open roof for us tonight! Dbacks by 30" - stlcameron22

"Dbacks Forever" - sexynehax

"Will not see you soon becuase tickets sre expensive" - AzZoglore

"Yayyyyy good thing its freezing cold in Phoenix now" - grammy_Glo

"the roof is no longer the ceiling" - MarkHolder27

"We want a flyover!" - kendallhjay

"YESSS" - Skylar_Peterson

"Good luck d backs you look great this morming" - JGibides22137

"Rattlers baby!" - OGTrukdaddy

The Rangers edged out the D-backs in Game 1 after a walk-off homer by Adolis Garcia in the bottom of the 11th. Game 2 was Merrill Kelly's, as he pitched seven innings, gave up zero runs, and raked in nine strikeouts. Aiding Kelly in Game 2 were the D-backs hitters, who got ahead in the game early and kept increasing that lead.

Game 3 of the World Series should be a thrilling contest

The D-backs will send Brandon Pfaadt to the mound against three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. Pfaadt has been phenomenal this post-season, winning all the games he's started.

Scherzer, on the other hand, has only started twice in this postseason, resulting in a win and a loss against the Astros.

"Tonight, the #WorldSeries moves to the desert for a pivotal Game 3" - MLB

Texas has been dominant on the road this postseason, not losing a single game. But the D-backs bullpen will hope to restrict the Rangers' hitters to get ahead in the Fall Classic.