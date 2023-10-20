Torey Lovullo and the Arizona Diamondbacks are not going down without a fight, as the feisty young squad defeated the Philadelphia Phillies last night. The all-important Game 3 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) ended in favor of the home squad as the Diamondbacks picked up the most crucial victory of the year.

For Torey Lovullo's squad, the Game 3 victory may very well have shifted the dynamic of the NLCS, at least that's what the manager believes.

Expressing the belief that the D-Backs are more than capable of coming back to clinch a World Series berth, Lovullo said:

"The narrative has definitely changed."

"Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo on the different vibe in the NLCS after winning Game 3: 'The narrative has definitely changed.'" - @BNightengale

After falling 2-0 to the Phillies on the road, the series shifted back to Arizona. In what could prove to be the make-or-break game of the year, the Diamondbacks responded in a big way in front of their home crowd at Chase Field.

Thanks to the dominant performances by Ketel Marte and Brandon Pfaadt, the Arizona Diamondbacks narrowed the gap between themselves and last season's World Series runners-up.

After proving that the Phillies are indeed beatable, the Diamondbacks will look to yet again pick up a victory on Friday night in front of their home fans. Cristopher Sanchez will take to the mound for the Phillies, whereas the Diamondbacks will pitch by committee.

Even though the Diamondbacks won, Torey Lovullo was not without questioning

One of the most crucial moments during last night's victory came in the sixth inning when Lovullo decided to pull starter Brandon Pfaadt after he pitched 5.2 innings. The move raised plenty of eyebrows online, with many furious with the manager's decision to follow the analytics.

"Brandon Pfaadt's Game 3 NLCS outing wasn't just great -- it was HISTORIC. The rookie became the youngest @Dbacks player to strike out nine in a postseason start." - @MLBPipeline

The reliance on analytics has been the topic of debate in recent years, as many baseball fans believe it is taking away from the purity of the game. Torey Lovullo's decision to pull Pfaadt could have backfired disastrously. However, it turned out to be the correct choice as the team walked away with the victory.