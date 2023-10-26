In a recent interview, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo credited bench coach Jeff Banister with a profound impact on his life and the team. This statement comes as the Diamondbacks defy all odds, heading into a historic World Series clash against the Texas Rangers.

Lovullo praised Banister freely in his interview with journalist Bob Nightengale. He said:

"He’s [Banister] probably the best thing that ever happens to me."

Torey Lovullo also attributed a positive transformation in the D-backs team culture to his bench coach.

"He [Banister] changed the culture here", said Lovullo.

Just two years ago, Lovullo's team suffered an abysmal 110-loss season, sparking cries for his dismissal from the D-backs fans. Instead of giving in to public pressure, GM Mike Hazen stood firmly behind Lovullo.

Today, they're reaping the rewards with a World Series appearance. No other team with a 110-loss season has reached the World Series within two years.

Lovullo credits this unprecedented turnaround to a strong support network led by Hazen and Banister. With Banister's help, Lovullo has found a steady path to success. It's this type of collaboration that has become the team's backbone.

Before joining the Diamondbacks in 2022, Banister had a managerial stint with the Rangers from 2015. He was released after a last-place finish in 2018 in the AL West.

Torey Lovullo has led a young D-backs team to the World Series vs. Rangers

This year's World Series, set to kick off on Friday evening, offers a rare spectacle: both contenders are wildcard teams. The Rangers secured their spot by beating the Astros in the ALCS decider. They will clash against a Diamondbacks team that claimed the NL pennant after defeating the Phillies.

For Game 1, the mound will feature a duel between Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen and Rangers righty Nathan Eovaldi.

The Diamondbacks face a daunting challenge. Besides the stacked Rangers lineup, they are against manager Bruce Bochy, a seasoned veteran. Adding to their hurdles is the return of ace Max Scherzer to the bullpen. These factors combine to present a formidable obstacle for the Diamondbacks.

To counter this, the D-backs will look to key players like Corbin Carroll and NLCS MVP Ketel Marte to step up. Both have been instrumental in Arizona's dramatic turnaround and subsequent World Series run.