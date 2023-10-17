Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies, is a nightmare for opposing pitchers, however, Merrill Kelly of the Arizona Diamondbacks is prepared for the atmosphere. The starting pitcher will enter Game 2 of the National League Championship Series with a target on his back, as the crowds in Philadelphia are notoriously tough on opposing pitchers.

Although Merrill Kelly is yet to pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies at home in a postseason game, the veteran believes that he has experienced something similar that could prepare him.

Kelly was one of the starting pitchers for the United States during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. During the tournament, he faced his fair share of rambunctious crowds.

"Tonight’s Dbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly just gave Philly fans a challenge" - @JomboyMedia

The pitcher said that the crowd during their match against Venezuela was one in particular that he believes prepared him for a game such as this.

“I haven’t obviously heard this place on the field, but I’d be very surprised if it trumped that Venezuela game down in Miami.”

Perhaps Kelly is simply saying these things so he does not psyche himself out leading up to the important second game of the NLCS. However, under the bright lights of the postseason and the new attention that he will likely receive from fans, this could hurt Kelly more than it helps.

Merrill Kelly has more connection to the Phillies than just the new target on his back

Thanks to MLB insider Jon Morosi and Kelly's mother Cheryl, it was revealed that the young starter had lived in the Philadelphia area while growing up. Morosi shared a photo of Kelly on social media, showing the Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher rocking a Philadelphia Phillies cap.

"Merrill Kelly lived in the Philadelphia area for part of his childhood. He cheered for the Phillies, even attended the 1996 @MLB All-Star Game at The Vet. Tonight, he starts for the@DBacks, against the Phillies, in NLCS Game 2. Photo credit: Cheryl Kelly. @MLBNetwork" - @jonmorosi

He even reportedly attended the 1996 All-Star Game, which was held a the team's former stadium, Veterans Stadium. The former home of the Phillies was eventually demolished and replaced by the aforementioned Citizens Bank Park, as well as Lincoln Financial Field, which houses the Philadelphia Eagles.