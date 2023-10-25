After a high-stakes win against the Phillies in the NLCS decider, Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald had nothing but praise for his teammate, Kevin Ginkel. Sewald applauded Ginkel's consistently reliable performances on the mound in high-pressure situations.

In an interview with the PHNX Diamondbacks, Sewald said:

"Kevin Ginkel is just absolutely amazing. He has been absolutely unreal all season."

The comments were made after a tense victory that propelled the D-backs to the World Series. Sewald further detailed Ginkel's contribution to the deciding game.

"Making my life easy... when he goes out there and he gets Trea and he gets Bryce and cruises through the next inning. God he's just so good," Sewald said.

Ginkel's performance in Game 7 indeed was remarkable. He struck out three batters over 1 2/3 stellar innings, effectively preserving the D-backs' narrow 4-2 lead.

His ability to neutralize the Phillies' big hitters like Trea Turner and Bryce Harper was instrumental in securing the win. As Arizona prepares for the World Series, the spotlight will undoubtedly be on Ginkel.

Kevin Ginkel could be the trump card for the D-backs against the Rangers in the World Series

The Diamondbacks, triumphant in their NLCS campaign, will turn to face the Rangers in the World Series. And reliever Kevin Ginkel could be the key to D-backs' success. With a postseason resume that includes eight scoreless appearances, the right-handed reliever could very well be Arizona's not-so-secret weapon.

Ginkel has been the quintessential setup man for closer Paul Sewald this postseason. His stellar performances in the NLCS were a continuation of his incredible regular-season success, where he maintained a 2.48 ERA in 65.1 innings. He has been particularly lethal with his slider, a pitch that proved effective in the decisive Game 7 against the Phillies.

However, the Rangers present a formidable challenge. They boast ALCS hero Adolis Garcia and high-caliber talents like Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. The Rangers have a strong bullpen, too, and starter Nathan Eovaldi has been exceptional this postseason.

The World Series is bound to be exciting and Ginkel's postseason prowess could serve as the counter to Texas' excellent offense.