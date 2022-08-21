“D**n, that’s scary. Hoping he’s okay” - MLB fans hope for a speedy recovery after Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez is hospitalized

MLB superstar Yordan Alvarez left last night's contest between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning for an undisclosed reason. The American League MVP candidate was sent to the hospital for evaluation.

"Yordan Alvarez left the game with an undisclosed illness. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation." - Grant McAuley

Reports later emerged that he left the game due to shortness of breath.

"Yordan Alvarez experienced shortness of breat and pulled himself from the game, Dusty Baker said. Baker said Alvarez's vital signs are 'normal' and he is feeling good, but being checked out at the ER right now." - Chandler Rome

Manager Dusty Baker further commented on the status of his power-hitting outfielder.

"Dusty Baker on Yordan Alvarez: 'He's being analyzed by the doctors. They said all his vital are good, but he's feeling normal. He still has to see the ER doctor. He had shortness of breath. Then when they shot the fireworks off, the smoke made it worse.'" - Chandler Rome

This had many fans across the MLB community concerned. Both Braves and Astros fans hope Alvarez is okay after the scary incident.

Many expressed concern and are hoping for a speedy recovery.

Hopefully, the shortness of breath is due to dehydration, and it is nothing more serious.

The weather in Atlanta can get hot and humid and may have played a factor in his shortness of breath.

Some fans are wondering if it had to do with some sort of panic attack. Incidents like these are always scary to watch and one can only hope for the best.

It was a frightening incident. Hopefully, Yordan Alvarez will be able to recover from this and go back to being one of the best players in the MLB.

Houston Astros: What's on Tap?

Yordan Alvarez (left) and Alex Bregman (right) celebrate following a home run during an MLB Oakland Athletics v Houston Astros game.

The Houston Astros will face the Atlanta Braves for two more games this weekend before traveling home to play the Minnesota Twins. Tuesday's opening game against the Twins marks the first of six games in a row at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros' record at home this season has been excellent, going 39-18. The team will look to further distance themselves from the New York Yankees for the best record in the American League.

