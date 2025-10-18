Dalton Rushing’s girlfriend Kaitlyn Power delivers perfect 5-word message after Dodgers clinch World Series berth

The Los Angeles Dodgers booked their World Series berth for a second consecutive season after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani lit up Game 4 on Friday, smashing three home runs and pitching six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts to push the Dodgers four wins away from defending their World Series crown.

Dodgers rookie catcher Dalton Rushing's girlfriend Kaitlyn shared a 5-word message on Instagram to hype the NL West team as they celebrated their NL Pennant-clinching win on Friday.

"Let's do the dang thing!" Kaitlyn captioned her Instagram story featuring a Dodgers World Series cap.

(Image source - Instagram)

In her next Instagram story, Kaitlyn celebrated the win with Dalton as the rookie catcher lifted her in a warm embrace.

"Insane first year. TYJ," Kaitlyn captioned the picture.

(Image source - Instagram)

Kaitlyn also shared a picture from the Dodger Stadium stands, dropping a blue heart emoji after the defending champions swept the Brewers.

Dodgers backup catcher Dalton Rushing was dropped from NLCS roster for additional bullpen arm

Dalton Rushing was selected by the Dodgers in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB draft and was added to the 40-man roster in May. He batted .204 with four home runs and 24 RBI during the regular season.

His only postseason outing for the team came in the division series against the Philadelphia Phillies when he was used as a pinch hitter in 8-2 NLDS Game 3 loss.

Rushing was cut from the championship roster as the Dodgers went with an extra arm, Ben Casparius, to bolster the bullpen.

"We felt that Will is in a good spot to feel that we don't need to protect him to have a third catcher," Dave Roberts said. "With Ben, we just felt that having another right-hander to be able to take down a certain part of their lineup, if needed. And Ben pitched in the World Series last year, so he's got some experience, as well."

Will Smith has been the primary catcher in the postseason with Ben Rortvedt as his backup behind the plate.

