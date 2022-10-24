Dancing On My Own: How did Robyn's cult classic become the Philadelphia Phillies' playoff anthem?

The Philadelphia Phillies have given their fans plenty to be excited about this postseason. An anthem has even emerged that encapsulates the energy consuming the city of Philadelphia.

Nick Castellanos made an outfield catch in the 9th inning of Game 5 of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres. The Phillies clinched their first World Series berth since 2009.

As the players began hugging and celebrating, Bryce Harper, the hero of the match, was seen romantically embracing his wife Kayla. The party soon shifted to the Phillies locker room, located in the bowels of Citizens Bank Park.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX 🗣️ I KEEP DANCING ON MY OWN 🍾 🗣️ I KEEP DANCING ON MY OWN 🍾 https://t.co/APzAaOBrzo

As the drinks flowed and the mood turned rowdy, a video emerged of the Philadelphia Phillies singing along to a cult classic tune called Dancing on my Own by Swedish Electropop group Robyn.

The song swept to fame in 2010 and was inspired by the underground nightclub scene in Stockholm, Sweden. The song gained further notoriety when it was covered by Britain's Got Talent contestant Calum Scott in 2016.

Fans have begun to wonder about the significance of this fairly random victory anthem selection. According to TodaySports, Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs, who is the unofficial team DJ said “There’s no deeper meaning or backstory to it, other than it’s an absolute banger and we love singing it in the locker room.”

m @matttadelphia four years after release, dancing on my own rises to #11 on USA iTunes chart - being blocked by Taylor Swift (known phillies national anthem singer) from the Top 10. four years after release, dancing on my own rises to #11 on USA iTunes chart - being blocked by Taylor Swift (known phillies national anthem singer) from the Top 10. https://t.co/sVgl4Inwrm

Calum Scott's cover version was the one being belted out by the Phillies. After the video surfaced on various social media accounts, the song shot up the charts. It currently stands at number 11 on the USA iTunes charts. It is safe to say that Calum Scott, a British musician, probably never expected this sort of fame 4 years after his single was released.

Philadelphia Phillies hope to dance all the way to the World Series title

Although the scenes of jubilation were a welcome sight and sound for Phillies fans, the work is not done yet. The team will now have to face the Houston Astros, the best team in the American League, and their arsenal of terrific starting pitchers. Should the Philadelphia Phillies win the World Series, expect to hear this tune around a lot more.

