All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson recently tied the knot with the love of his life Mallory Pugh on December 10. Pugh, a soccer prodigy, and Swanson exchanged vows in front of family and friends.

After getting married, the couple spoke to PEOPLE magazine and shared their thoughts on the occasion. They mentioned that the wedding was very special for them:

"To get married in front of our family and friends is so special. It means that we are becoming one and get to impact God's kingdom together."

Pugh is a soccer player and will play a key role for the United States Women's National Team in the upcoming World Cup.

Dansby Swanson & Mallory Pugh’s dreamy wedding

The photographs uploaded to Instagram attest to how beautiful the wedding ceremony was. Swanson spent his entire career playing near Lake Oconee in Georgia, where the pair enjoyed a beautiful view of the lake.

For the very first time… Mr. and Mrs. Swanson! – Dansby Swanson

The bride walked down the aisle in a handmade Anne Barge gown, and the couple exchanged rings made by Jason from Beverly Hills. Pugh gave Air Force Ones to each of her bridesmaids.

Mr. & Mrs. Swanson 12.10.22 – Mallory Pugh

Swanson uploaded a picture a few days after the wedding where the couple were seen enjoying a day at the beach.

Who’s more tan? – Dansby Swanson

Swanson has signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs. The last well-known shortstop is now off the market. He will immediately benefit the squad offensively and defensively.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Shortstop Dansby Swanson and the Cubs are finalizing an agreement on a contract, sources tell @JeffPassan Breaking: Shortstop Dansby Swanson and the Cubs are finalizing an agreement on a contract, sources tell @JeffPassan. https://t.co/LD5cWvQOv6

Breaking: Shortstop Dansby Swanson and the Cubs are finalizing an agreement on a contract, sources tell @JeffPassan. – ESPN

Rumors were that the Cubs might spend some time pursuing one of the top shortstops available as free agents. Since Javy Baez left for free agency, things in Chicago have changed.

A World Champion and a fan… guess who’s the fan? - Dansby Swanson

Swanson excelled in his previous season. After going, he was able to attend his first All-Star game. At the plate, he batted 277/.329/.447 with 25 home homers. He had career highs for hits, RBIs, and runs scored last year. With each passing season, he only gets better.

Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three

The Cubs want to improve next season. They signed pitcher Jameson Taillon and outfielder Cody Bellinger earlier in the offseason. Although the team has greatly improved, these changes don't seem likely to shift the needle all that much.

