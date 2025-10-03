Dansby Swanson’s wife, Mallory Pugh, celebrates shortstop’s dominant outing as Cubs clinch NLDS spot

Dansby Swanson came calling for the Chicago Cubs in their do-or-die wildcard game against the San Diego Padres on Friday night. The Cubs shortstop played a big hand in helping the club reach the NLDS round, beating the Padres 3-1 in Game 3.Swanson made several incredible plays at the shortstop position, including the fourth-inning play to retire Luis Arraez, and also contributed with a pivotal RBI walk in the second inning.Dansby Swanson's wife and USWNT soccer star Mallory Pugh celebrated his outing at Wrigley Field. She added clapped emojis besides &quot;NLDS.&quot;Mallory's Instagram storyThe game also noted important contributions from the Cubs' pitching unit, which only allowed one run in the entire game. Jameson Tallion pitched four scoreless innings, followed by important relief roles played by Caleb Thielbar, Daniel Palencia, Drew Pomeranz, Brad Keller and Andrew Kittredge.The other two runs for the Cubs came from Michael Busch's solo home run and Pete Crow-Armstrong's RBI single.The Cubs now play the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.Dansby Swanson and Mallory's Purpose and Calling Foundation donated $30,000 to support Urban Initiatives at Wrigley FieldDansby Swanson isn't only making important contributions on the diamond but is also equally a contributing member of Chicago. Four days ago, Purpose and Calling Foundation, founded by Swansons, donated $30,000 to Urban Initiatives.It will help the non-profit to provide youth with mentorship and leadership programs. Swanson's foundation also provided over 200 soccer balls and gear bags.&quot;This week, we were honored to host kids from @urbaninitiatives at the ballpark for a day full of joy, encouragement, and connection,&quot; the post from Purpose and Calling was captioned. &quot;In addition, the Foundation proudly granted $30,000 to support their incredible work and provided more than 200 soccer balls and bags to help their young athletes keep playing and dreaming big. 💙&quot;We are grateful for the chance to partner with organizations like Urban Initiatives who share our vision of building stronger communities through sport.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYoung athletes from Urban Initiatives were invited to Wrigley Field for a day as they did various activities and raised a significant amount, which will be used for an important purpose.