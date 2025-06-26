Daulton Varsho calls Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ‘a kid stuck in an adult’s body’ in hilarious praise

When thinking of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the infielder's powerful hitting ability often comes to mind. Having enjoyed a superb 2024 season, Vladdy signed a bumper, $500 million extension to extend his stay in Toronto.
On Thursday's episode of "Foul Territory," Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho talked about how Vladdy is an excellent teammate and an all-around fun person to be around, in addition to his talents on the field.
"He is the definition of a kid that's stuck in an adult's body," Varsho said. "He's the ultimate prankster, he's one of the best teammates. He's always happy-go-lucky. He deserves it, because he's played really well."
Daulton Varsho commends Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s unwavering commitment after signing bumper new contract
Having recently signed a huge contract to keep him at the Rogers Center for the rest of his career, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has continued giving it his all on the field, which is not as common as one would think in today's game.
Commending his unwavering commitment, Daulton Varsho talked about how Vladdy Jr. is not one to "take the money for granted."
"He doesn't take the money for granted," Varsho said in the same episode of Foul Territory. "He's still going to play hard every day. You see kind of that trap a little bit where a guy gets his money and he stops working, that's a total opposite for him.
"He's trying to get better and trying to be the best version of himself. You're seeing it now, it's not all power anymore, he's taking his walks, he's moving runner. He's doing everything right that you want your $500 million player to do. It's really cool to see."
Varsho and Vladdy have been important players for the Blue Jays this season, as they look to return to the playoffs, having endured a disappointing 2024 season. At the moment, Toronto is third in the AL East with a 43-37 record.