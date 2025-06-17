Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reveals why he chose to represent Dominican Republic over Canada in 2026 WBC

With the 2026 WBC fast approaching, some of the best players in the game are gearing up to represent their countries. These include Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ronald Acuna Jr.

The team they are set to represent is relatively straightforward. However, Guerrero has a choice of which nation to represent. He is eligible for two countries, Canada, where he was born, or the Dominican Republic, given his roots.

In an interview with TheScore insider Tom Ruminski on Tuesday, he talked about why he is planning to play for the Dominican Republic. He also revealed that his father had a significant role in it.

"I was born in Canada, but I grew up in the Dominican Republic," Guerrero said. "My dad never went to a World Baseball Classic. He told me as a kid that I should represent the Dominican if I ever got a chance to do it. I grew up with that. So, I think I will play with the Dominicans, but maybe if I'm not retired, I will play with Canada one day."

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will represent the Dominican Republic alongside some top big league talent

The Dominican Republic is a hotbed for talented players who end up enjoying plenty of success in the major leagues. It's evident in their national team roster.

Willy Adames, Juan Soto, Rafael Devers, Robinson Cano, Ketel Marte, Manny Machado, Jeremy Pena, Teoscar Hernandez and Julio Rodriguez have all suited up for the nation.

The addition of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will make it an even more formidable hitting lineup. If its pitching staff can perform decently, the Dominican Republic is arguably one of the favorites to go all the way in 2026.

