Padres star Manny Machado goes all in on Florida Panthers before Stanley Cup showdown

It appears San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado, one of the most accomplished players in baseball, also enjoys his fair share of hockey.

Ad

Born and raised in Miami, Florida, Machado made his allegiances for the ongoing Stanley Cup final clear, as he posted a snap wearing a Florida Panthers jersey on Instagram on Saturday.

The Panthers face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 tonight.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"LFGGGGG PANTHERS 🔥🔥!!!!!!" Machado captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

The Panthers finished third in the Atlantic Division to secure their spot in the playoffs this season. They have beaten the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes en route to the final, where they are facing off against a familiar foe, the Oilers.

These two teams faced each other last year as well, with the Panthers winning a rollercoaster of a series 4-3 and securing their first Stanley Cup title in the process.

Ad

This season's showdown seems to be a repeat of the same script, with the series tied at two games apiece after the Oilers' comeback victory on Thursday. Crucially, however, just like the Panthers did last year, the Oilers hold home ice advantage if the series were to go to seven games again this time around.

Manny Machado will look to replicate Florida Panthers' heroics of last year and help Padres win first World Series title

Just like the Panthers managed last year, Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will also be looking to finally win the franchise's first World Series Championship come October.

Ad

Having signed a bumper deal to head to Petco Park as a free agent in 2019, Machado has been a part of numerous top-quality Padres rosters over the years. However, the team has always seemed to run out of steam at the worst possible time of the season in years prior.

Machado is enjoying a great season on an individual level, batting .319, with ten home runs and 39 RBIs.

San Diego Padres v Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Getty

The Padres, third in the NL West with a 38-30 record, are also well placed to make it to the postseason yet again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More