Manny Machado opens up on emotions behind Memorial Day

Memorial Day has a special place in America's Finest City, San Diego. Padres All-Star Manny Machado opened up about the poignant day ahead of his team's contest against the Miami Marlins on Monday.

While San Diego is regarded as a major military hub, Manny Machado never played a game at Petco Park on the special occasion. He highlighted the importance of playing his first game in San Diego on Memorial Day.

In an interview with Marty Caswell of MartyTimeTV, Machado said how he felt about the celebration and what it meant to his teammates in the Padres clubhouse to play at Petco Park on the occasion. He said:

"It's the first time I think I played here on the day, actually; so I think today's gonna be special. I mean, obviously, it's a special weekend. We know how big our military town is here. We know what most people go through, families, the ones who have bought it, taking that courage to help us be here today and to live a great life that we live in a great country.

""I don't even know how today's gonna be. It's gonna be very special for everyone in this stadium. It's definitely special for all of us in this clubhouse. Um, you know, to take that field today on a special day. It's definitely one you want to remember."

Manny Machado comes clutch for Padres on Memorial Day

Manny Machado is heating up at the plate and one instrumental in the team's series win against the Atlanta Braves over the weekend. The All-Star slugger continued his hot form as he hit a game-tying solo home run on Monday, helping the Padres to a come-from-behind win against the Marlins.

Following Machado's game-tying home run, which sent the series opener into extra innings, the Padres walked it off after a wild pitch by Marlins reliever Cade Gibson in the 11th inning.

